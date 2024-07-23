Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Actress REVEALS Shatrughan Sinha's first reaction on her wedding plans

    Actress Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her first conversation with her father Shatrughan Sinha about marrying Zaheer Iqbal.

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Actress REVEALS Shatrughan Sinha's first reaction on her wedding plans RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her first conversation with Shatrughan Sinha about marrying Zaheer Iqbal. The actress, who married Zaheer last month, stated that she had Shatrughan's approval before marrying him. The statement put to rest any idea that things were not going well between Shatrughan and Sonakshi before her wedding. In a recent interview, Sonakshi rehashed their conversation about her wedding preparations and revealed she was afraid to tell him about Zaheer.

    Shatrughan Sinha's reaction

    Sonakshi said that she was a little scared to tell him at first and then Zaheer encouraged her that she may go. Sonakshi burst out laughing as she confessed she had begged Zaheer to speak with Shatrughan but had eventually found the confidence to do it. Sonakshi said she was becoming a little uneasy, so she approached and sat with him. 

    Also read: Cuteness Alert! Sara Ali Khan turns Barbie doll in pink mini-dress; know it's cost (Photos)

    "My father enjoys humour, so I took a different approach. I sat with complete assurance and asked, "Kya aapko chinta nahi kya, beti ki shaadi nahi ho rahi?" Aapko parwa nahi hain?" He replied, "Of course, main mummy se puchta rehta hoon, kyun kya hua?" To which the 'Dabaang' actress replied that she wanted to get married. He said, 'Acha, toh main dundta hoon na' 'Nahi, dhund liya,' she replied. He asked, 'Acha kaun hai?' Then I told him about Zaheer and how we've been together for so long, how he makes me very happy and is my best friend, and I had a wonderful conversation with my father. I assumed it would be difficult, but it was rather simple. And the finest thing my father told me after the conversation was, 'You'll be adults, you'll love each other; toh miyan biwi raazi, toh kya karega kaazi? Go for it. It was actually that simple. "Once that happened, we knew we didn't need anything else in the world," she explained.

    The rumours about Shatrughan not being happy with the marriage

    There were rumors that Shatrughan and Sonakshi were not on the same page regarding her marriage when Shatrughan openly admitted that he was ignorant that Sonakshi was getting married. He later explained that these rumors were false and bestowed his blessings on Zaheer. The couple was married on June 23.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deadpool & Wolverine: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read social media reactions RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read comments

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video

    BREAKING: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested as ex-manager files complaint RKK

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is NOT ARRESTED! Denies claims and shares video from Dubai

    STOP Bigg Boss! Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande demands; files Police complaint against YouTuber Armaan Malik RBA

    STOP Bigg Boss! Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande demands; files Police complaint against YouTuber Armaan Malik

    Recent Stories

    Union Budget 2024: Upper limit for Mudra scheme loans DOUBLED; credit support for MSMEs ATG

    Union Budget 2024: Upper limit for Mudra scheme loans DOUBLED; credit support for MSMEs

    Budget 2024: Bihar gets Rs 26,000 crore infrastructural benefits, Andhra Pradesh receives Rs 15,000 crore vkp

    Budget 2024: Bihar gets Rs 26,000 crore infrastructural benefits, Andhra Pradesh receives Rs 15,000 crore

    Nirmala Sitharaman announces budget: Sensex 160 points, Nifty 24,540 RKK

    Nirmala Sitharaman announces budget: Sensex 160 points, Nifty 24,540

    Cuteness Alert! Sara Ali Khan turns Barbie doll in pink mini-dress; know it's cost (Photos) RBA

    Cuteness Alert! Sara Ali Khan turns Barbie doll in pink mini-dress; know it's cost (Photos)

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 3 schemes under 'Employment linked Incentives' anr

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 3 schemes under 'Employment linked Incentives'

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon