Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Actress REVEALS Shatrughan Sinha's first reaction on her wedding plans

Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her first conversation with Shatrughan Sinha about marrying Zaheer Iqbal. The actress, who married Zaheer last month, stated that she had Shatrughan's approval before marrying him. The statement put to rest any idea that things were not going well between Shatrughan and Sonakshi before her wedding. In a recent interview, Sonakshi rehashed their conversation about her wedding preparations and revealed she was afraid to tell him about Zaheer.

Shatrughan Sinha's reaction

Sonakshi said that she was a little scared to tell him at first and then Zaheer encouraged her that she may go. Sonakshi burst out laughing as she confessed she had begged Zaheer to speak with Shatrughan but had eventually found the confidence to do it. Sonakshi said she was becoming a little uneasy, so she approached and sat with him.

"My father enjoys humour, so I took a different approach. I sat with complete assurance and asked, "Kya aapko chinta nahi kya, beti ki shaadi nahi ho rahi?" Aapko parwa nahi hain?" He replied, "Of course, main mummy se puchta rehta hoon, kyun kya hua?" To which the 'Dabaang' actress replied that she wanted to get married. He said, 'Acha, toh main dundta hoon na' 'Nahi, dhund liya,' she replied. He asked, 'Acha kaun hai?' Then I told him about Zaheer and how we've been together for so long, how he makes me very happy and is my best friend, and I had a wonderful conversation with my father. I assumed it would be difficult, but it was rather simple. And the finest thing my father told me after the conversation was, 'You'll be adults, you'll love each other; toh miyan biwi raazi, toh kya karega kaazi? Go for it. It was actually that simple. "Once that happened, we knew we didn't need anything else in the world," she explained.

The rumours about Shatrughan not being happy with the marriage

There were rumors that Shatrughan and Sonakshi were not on the same page regarding her marriage when Shatrughan openly admitted that he was ignorant that Sonakshi was getting married. He later explained that these rumors were false and bestowed his blessings on Zaheer. The couple was married on June 23.

