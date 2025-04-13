IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How RCB defeated RR by 9 wickets?

Sports
With a nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their fourth win in the sixth match of the season.
After RR was put to bat first by RCB, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took charge of hosts’ batting and played a brilliant knock of 75 off 47 balls.
Riyan Parag, along with his innings of 30 off 22 balls, formed a crucial 56-run partnership for the 2nd wicket with Yashasvi Jaiwal after Sanju Samson’s dismissal at 15/1.
Dhruv Jurel chipped in with quickfire innings of 35 off 23 balls to help Rajasthan Royals post a respectable total of 173/6 on the board.
Chasing a 174-run target, RCB opener Phil Salt took on RR bowlers from the word go and played a fiery knock of 65 off 33 balls at an impressive strike rate of 196.67.
Virat Kohli has continued his impressive run of form in the ongoing IPL season, as he scored an unbeaten 62 off 45 balls.
Devdutt Padikkal also performed well as he played an unbeaten innings of 40 off 28 balls to help RCB chase down a 174-run target with 15 balls to spare.
ISL final highlights in pictures: How Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru?
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How KKR steamrolled CSK by 8 wickets?
Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe
Odegaard to Ozil: 9 stars who have played for Arsenal and Real Madrid