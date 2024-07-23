Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cuteness Alert! Sara Ali Khan turns Barbie doll in pink mini-dress; know it's cost (Photos)

    Sara Ali Khan looks like a Barbie doll in a short pink dress; many call her pretty. The actress has had a few recent achievements and recently appeared in films like Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan stole the spotlight at a function, dressed head-to-toe in bright pink. She showed her admirers that Barbie season is here to stay by easily pulling off the baby pink outfit and channelling serious Barbie vibes. The baby pink dress offered a charming, whimsical touch that embodied the essence of coquette elegance. The dress, with its clear simplicity, enhanced her charm. The 28-year-old had that storybook doll-like appeal. The dress's bow and delicate contour turned her into a living doll.

    article_image2

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared photos and wrote a poem, “Barbie dress, gloss and spray, Sara looked like a bouquet, Cloudy day- rainy and grey, On the bed Sara lay, Her team insisted and made her stay, She obliged- posed to obey, And then sincerely apologized for they delay, So posed them all- enjoy the array. As soon as she shared photos, fans commented. One of the fans wrote, “Cotton Candy”.

    article_image3

    Sara Ali Khan paired her light makeup with a romantic haircut, leaving face-framing curls in a bun. She's also wearing studded bow earrings, fully embodying the coquette style. The tiny dress featured a strapless neckline and an enormous bow. Her dress's standout feature was the bow at the neckline.

    article_image4

    Despite the absence of designs or accessories, the bow made the garment stand out and catch attention. The little dress tightened at the waist, giving her a beautiful hourglass form. The skirt flowed outward with a lovely flair. Sara Ai Khan finished off her pink attire with matching pink heels.

    article_image5

    The strapless large bow fit and flare short dress is ascribed to the company Mac Duggal. This is from the Pink Dress Edit collection. Most of the items in this collection have delicate, feminine shapes. The outfit is featured on Mac Duggal's website for USD 298 (about 24,000 INR).

    article_image6

    Sara Ali Khan has recently achieved some professional success. Homi Adajania directed the film Murder Mubarak, which starred the actress. Sara is also receiving praise for her role in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Set in the pre-independence era, the film follows Usha, a 22-year-old college student in Bombay who tries to help India gain independence and builds an underground radio station that feeds the Quit India Movement.

    article_image7

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are expected to collaborate for the first time in an upcoming action comedy flick. This new coupling has created a stir. Details have yet to be revealed. The film will be produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

    article_image8

    They are reuniting for their third theatrical partnership. Aakash Kaushik will helm the untitled film, which is supposed to be a unique espionage comedy. However, this would be the first time Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with Karan Johar.

    article_image9

    Pinkvilla's report states, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character.”

