Snake smuggler claims he is best in business says, 'Elvish Yadav's parties last only 30 minutes'

    In an alleged phone conversation between an accused, Rahul, and PFA member Gaurav Gupta, the accused alleges he brings snakes from other states due to Delhi's stringent security.

    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Noida Police has initiated an investigation into YouTuber and Big Boss winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly using snake venom during rave events. Although the charges have been refuted by the 26-year-old, the police have detained five people after an NGO called Persons for Animals (PFA) set up a trap by pretending to be customers and contacting the accused to arrange for cobras and pythons for a party they were hosting.

    The phone call

    In an alleged phone conversation between an accused, Rahul, and PFA member Gaurav Gupta, the accused alleges he brings snakes from other states due to Delhi's stringent security. Gupta allegedly asked Rahul if he arranged for a python, to which the accused responded, "Don't worry, you'll get the python snake." The accused claimed to have done this for 15 years.

    "There will be a trainer at the party so that children can take pictures," the accused explained, adding, "We've removed the venom from all the snakes." 

    When an NGO representative posing as a customer asked Rahul how he organized snakes for Elvish Yadav's parties, the accused said, "There are foreigners at his party and the event is usually large." Elvish Yadav has a lot of relationships, and even the cops don't show up when we have parties in Delhi's Chhattarpur."

    Elvish Yadav's parties last only 30 minutes, and we are the first to leave since he does not want to take any risks for fear of public embarrassment if he is detected, according to the accused.

    Best in business

    In the alleged phone call, the snake smuggler claimed himself as the best party organizer, saying, "I am the best in the business, You can find me on YouTube." Alleging that he even travels abroad for parties.  

    Another person, claiming to be a snake charmer, told Gupta over the phone that the government has prohibited the possession of snakes, and that we take risks in organizing the reptiles for such gatherings. 

    Gupta claimed he acquired the number from Elvish Yadav when negotiating the price, to which the person replied, "Oh! Elvish provided you with my phone number. If he has given you the number, you should inquire about the pricing."

    The case

    Nine snakes, including cobras, were also saved from the arrestees' possession. Police have sent the recovered snake venom to be tested to see if it is psychotropic enough to provide a party drug-like effect in the human body.

    Snake venom addiction

    Snake venom addiction, also known as ophidism, is a dangerous and unique type of substance abuse in which people deliberately expose themselves to snake venom for recreational purposes.

