  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shweta Tiwari stirs controversy with 'God is measuring my bra size' remark; MP minister orders probe

    TV actress Shweta Tiwari's statement has gone viral in which she referred to God while speaking about her Bralette. "Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain," she said.

    Shweta Tiwari made controversial comment, saying ''God is taking the bra size' MP minister orders probe RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV actress Shweta Tiwari landed herself in controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her bra. The actress was in Bhopal to promote her upcoming web series 'Show Stopper', where she said that her bra size is being taken by 'bhagwaan' (God). 

    A video of Shweta Tiwari's is going viral where she is referred to God while speaking about her bralette. "Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain," she said. Her comment has not gone down well with many SM users, and netizens started criticising for joking about God. Many have taken offense, saying that it is derogatory.

    State Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra asked the police chief of Bhopal for a detailed report into the matter. 
    Earlier, Narottam Mishra had led a political protest when the Madhuban song featuring Sunny Leone came out. He said Hindu culture and beliefs casually and made songs that offended sentiments.

    Talking about the show, Show Stopper, is on the fashion world and also features Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy. In the video going viral, Rohit Roy, Shweta, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Digangana Suryavanshi.

    Also Read: TV actress Shweta Tiwari hospitalised; diagnosed with low blood pressure

    Shweta Tiwari has earlier made headlines for controversial reasons, last year, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli said that the actress left behind their son to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Shweta is the mother of two kids Palak and Reyansh. Palak has been making headlines for her Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee video. She was also recently clicked with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and it sparked dating rumours.

    Also Read: Shweta Tiwari hospitalised, estranged husband Abhinav Kohli wishes speedy recovery

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott having another baby girl? Here's what we know RCB

    Are Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott having another baby girl? Here's what we know

    Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa RCB

    Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings' RCB

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings'

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens RCB

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits RCB

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Weekend curfew lifted odd even system ends night curfew to continue gcw

    Delhi: Weekend curfew lifted, odd-even system ends; night curfew to continue

    Why did Rajkummar Rao delete his wife Patralekhaa's picture? What happened? Read this RCB

    Why did Rajkummar Rao delete his wife Patralekhaa's picture? What happened? Read this

    Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame-ayh

    Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

    Apple beats Oppo Vivo to become top smartphone company in China for first time in 6 years gcw

    Apple beats Oppo, Vivo to become top smartphone company in China for first time in 6 years

    Budget 2022 wishlist TradeSmart to Cleartrip; here's what technology-driven businesses expect from FM

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: TradeSmart to Cleartrip; here's what technology-driven businesses expect from FM

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon