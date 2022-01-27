Shweta Tiwari stirs controversy with 'God is measuring my bra size' remark; MP minister orders probe

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's statement has gone viral in which she referred to God while speaking about her Bralette. "Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain," she said.

TV actress Shweta Tiwari landed herself in controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her bra. The actress was in Bhopal to promote her upcoming web series 'Show Stopper', where she said that her bra size is being taken by 'bhagwaan' (God).

A video of Shweta Tiwari's is going viral where she is referred to God while speaking about her bralette. "Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain," she said. Her comment has not gone down well with many SM users, and netizens started criticising for joking about God. Many have taken offense, saying that it is derogatory.

State Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra asked the police chief of Bhopal for a detailed report into the matter.

Earlier, Narottam Mishra had led a political protest when the Madhuban song featuring Sunny Leone came out. He said Hindu culture and beliefs casually and made songs that offended sentiments.

Talking about the show, Show Stopper, is on the fashion world and also features Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy. In the video going viral, Rohit Roy, Shweta, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Digangana Suryavanshi.

Also Read: TV actress Shweta Tiwari hospitalised; diagnosed with low blood pressure

Shweta Tiwari has earlier made headlines for controversial reasons, last year, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli said that the actress left behind their son to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Shweta is the mother of two kids Palak and Reyansh. Palak has been making headlines for her Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee video. She was also recently clicked with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and it sparked dating rumours.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari hospitalised, estranged husband Abhinav Kohli wishes speedy recovery