    'Shooting day' - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (PICTURES)

    Cristiano Ronaldo is still settling in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. However, his partner Georgina Rodríguez has already settled in and is living her life to the fullest in the Gulf, as she is off to shooting. Check out her latest photos.

    Shooting day - Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to fully settle in Saudi Arabia, as his stint with Al-Nassr is off to a mixed start. However, it doesn't seem to be the case with his partner-cum-girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, who appears to have settled in the Gulf nation and readies herself for her project there.

    As per her latest Instagram post, she is off to shooting, while it is unclear what the shooting is about. In the pictures shared in the post, she is seen wearing a vibrant red single-piece dress and is seated inside a car as she tries to wrap a scarf around her head and neck.

    ALSO READ: 'Completely false and defamatory' - Ronaldo fires back at Venezuelan blogger who alleged having sex with him

    In the following image, Georgina clicks a selfie in her make-up room facing the mirror, as she is seen wearing the same dress, while in the other picture, she shows her hand by her handbag, followed by another selfie in the same dress inside the car. She also shares an image of the gates of the studio she is off to shoot, designed by clapboards, while Georgina also happens to have met a black cat in the studio, as she captioned the post, "Shooting day 📸🎥♥️".

    Earlier, she shared pictures of her day out in Riyadh, where she promoted a brand. For those unaware, Georgina's documentary about her life is coming up soon on Netflix, which will be released on March 24. The streaming platform has already shared a teaser, which you can catch below.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
