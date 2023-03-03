Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Completely false and defamatory' - Ronaldo fires back at Venezuelan blogger who alleged having sex with him

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. While a Venezuelan blogger, Georgilaya, recently alleged that the Portuguese had sex with her, he has fired back at her, labelling her allegations as "false and defamatory".

    Image credit: Instagram

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo could have had a better season. He began on a low note with English giants Manchester United, leading to his contract termination after an explosive interview last December. Since then, he has joined the Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr and is returning to his usual best. However, his personal life is yet again under the scanner this time.

    While most know he is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, with whom he has two children, a Venezuelan blogger "Georgilaya" recently alleged that she had sex with Ronaldo while he was with Georgina, alleging that he had cheated on her Spanish girlfriend. However, the Portuguese has blatantly denied her allegations.

    ALSO SEE: Here's how Ronaldo-Georgina express unparalleled love for each other - Check out their charming pictures

    Image credit: Georgilaya/Instagram

    It is reported that the incident happened while Ronaldo was on national duty and happened at the team hotel of the Portugal national team. Narrating the incident on Instagram, Georgilaya had penned, "When I read the message, I thought that if I went there, we would just talk, get to know each other better, maybe I could get some more photos."

    Image credit: Georgilaya/Instagram

    "I didn't think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened. It was consented on my part, but despite that, I felt manipulated by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo," added Georgilaya. However, Ronaldo informed the Portuguese daily Correio da Manhã about the vagueness of her statement and communicated, "This is completely false and defamatory."

    ALSO READ: Can you 'survive' Ronaldo's diet? Palmeiras star reveals what happened after copying legend's eating regime

    Image credit: Georgilaya/Instagram

    As per Georgilaya, it took place on March 25 last year at the Solverde hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, while she also admitted that she was "tormented" to the brink of divorce as she had realised that she had cheated on her husband. She stated that it all took place in room 312 and that she felt she had been "used" by Ronaldo despite her consent. She also exposed some texts, alleging that those were from Ronaldo and his friends.

