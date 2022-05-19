Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in trouble again; ED registers money-laundering case

    Is Raj Kundra in trouble once more? According to reports, the ED has filed a money-laundering case against him, and he will be questioned in a few days.

    Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in trouble again; ED registers money-laundering case RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 19, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    Raj Kundra and a few others have been charged with money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate. They will be questioned as soon as possible. The issue stems from a Mumbai Police FIR alleging that Raj Kundra and others ran pornographic applications. The ED is looking into Raj Kudra's and others' financial dealings, including those who operate overseas. The complaint was filed last week after the ED gathered information. They are expected to be questioned in the coming days.

    According to the latest report in India Today, the ED has registered a case against Raj Kundra in connection with the adult films racket case. The Enforcement Directorate has officially charged Raj Kundra, who was detained in the adult film racket case in July 2021. Kundra was apprehended by Mumbai Police in July 2021 and spent about two months in custody.

    According to sources, after scrutinising financial transactions connected to the scam, the ED filed a case against Kundra. The ED has looked into the transactions of everyone involved, not only Kundra. All of the accused's information was gathered, and a case against Kundra was apparently filed last week.

    While there is no word on when Kundra will be summoned, a rumour claims that questioning might begin next week. Many persons have been accused of being part in the adult film racket, including Kundra, who is suspected of defrauding aspiring models and actresses with promises of roles in web series or Bollywood films.

    Under the guise of securing a Bollywood part, these aspiring actors and models were allegedly forced to shoot pornographic film content. According to previous accounts, these performers were blackmailed if they refused to do naked sequences. 

    These pornographic videos were shot in leased bungalows or flats in locations such as Madh Island and Malad's Aksa. These recorded footage were then reportedly published to subscription-based applications controlled by Raj Kundra and his colleagues. Raj Kundra has kept a low public presence since his bail was granted. Raj, for example, always leaves the house wearing a full face mask and a sweater.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
