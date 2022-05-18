Prediction is out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's first baby will be in the year

When Will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will have their first baby? The answer is here

Bollywood's most anticipated wedding of the year 2022 was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding held on April 14, 2022. It grabbed everyone's attention. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was simple yet elegant. Yet on their wedding day, the couple appeared to be no less than a royal couple.



Now, the curiosity has shifted among the fans from their marriage to their first child! When will this star couple have their first baby? Is there any way to know that? MyPandit’s CEO and founder, Kalpesh Shah, has something to say about it, based on Vedic astrology.



Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Sep 28, 1982, Ranbir was born in Bombay, while Alia was born on March 15, 1993, in London. For predicting their first baby, the Nadi factor is one of the main fundamental properties which should be observed first to determine the prospects of children. As accurate birth times are not available, we cannot foresee the factors of Nadi & the cusp of the 5th house.

But with the help of different forecasting techniques of the Vedic astrology principles, our expert astrologer has predicted the chances of children of this couple. “The 5th house of their Solar chart plays a vital role in determining their first baby”, said Mr Kalpesh Shah.

The 5th house lord of Alia's Surya Kundali is positioned in Ramnbir's 5th house of his Surya Kundali. Furthermore, the position of his 5th house lord is also promising in the composite chart. As a result, the collaborative analysis of upcoming planetary transits gives us two predictions.

