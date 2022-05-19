Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise awarded with honorary Palme d'Or

    Tom Cruise, whose film op Gun: Maverick was screened at the 75th Cannes Films Festival, was awarded the honorary Palme d’Or on Wednesday.

    One of the most special moments from the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday was when Tom Cruise made a whirlwind appearance on the red carpet and then later received a surprise Palme d'Or. This was followed by another special moment where he got to watch a squadron of French fighter jets fly over the European premiere of his film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

    All stops were pulled by the Cannes Film Festival committee in order to pay a tribute to Tom Cruise. The festival’s president Pierre Lescure had a surprise announcement of honouring the 59-year-old actor with an honorary Palme d’Or. So far, only 15 honorary Palmes have been given, with this being the 16th.

    The announcement was made just before the screening of Top Gun: Maverick was to begin. Tom Cruise grabbed Cannes' top prize and also received a standing ovation from the audience.

    When Tom Cruise arrived at the Palais des Festivals, there were shouts of “Tom” for the actor as his fans tried to get a glimpse of him. Cruise had not been to the festival in three decades.

    In an on-stage interview at the Cannes’ Debussy Theatre, Tom Cruise said, "I make movies for the big screen” It was followed by thunderous applause from the audience.

    Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the European premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, brought out what's likely to be among the most star-studded red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival.

    Among those who attended the premiere were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Viola Davis, Omar Sy, Dakota Fanning and Eva Longoria. The stars of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm were also present.

    While Tom Cruise had made a mind-blowing entry at Top Gun: Maverick’s San Diego premiere by flying a chopper, his entry at Cannes was more traditional wherein he arrived with the film's cast and filmmakers in a cavalcade of cars.

