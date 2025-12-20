Kartik Aaryan's film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has cleared CBFC certification ahead of its December 25 release. However, the censor board suggested three minor cuts before granting approval.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to hit theatres on December 25. With less than a week to go for its release, the makers have completed the censor process in advance. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, before granting the certificate, the board suggested a few minor cuts that do not significantly impact the storyline.

Which scenes were cut?

The romantic comedy has been awarded a U/A 16+ certificate by the CBFC. According to the censor report, the board suggested three edits in the film.

In the first part, a sexual scene was asked to be shortened, leading to a 15-second cut.

In the second part, the makers were instructed to mute and remove certain obscene words from the dialogue.

In another scene from the second half, an obscene expression was muted and removed as per the board’s directions.

After implementing these changes, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was submitted to the CBFC on December 15. As per the censor certificate, the film’s total runtime is 145.41 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 25 minutes, and 41 seconds.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shereen Mantri Kedia, and Kishore Arora. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles, along with Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania, Chandni Bhabhda, Aruna Irani, Lokesh Mittal, Raghav Binani, and Gaurav Pandey in supporting roles.