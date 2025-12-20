Image Credit : Asianet News

Actor Rajinikanth has expressed his condolences on the passing of the multi-talented Sreenivasan. He shared his grief with Asianet News, stating that the death of his close friend is shocking. 'It's shocking that friend Sreenivasan has left us. He was my classmate at the Film Institute. A very good actor, and an even better human being. May his soul rest in peace,' Rajinikanth told Asianet News.

Rajinikanth and Sreenivasan are alumni of the Adyar Film Institute in Chennai. Rajini was a senior student. Although they were not close friends during their studies, they later connected through films. Their friendship was discussed through characters in films like 'Kadha Parayumbol,' directed by Sreenivasan.