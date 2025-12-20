Actor Zeeshan Ayyub recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s quiet humility on film sets, revealing how the superstar personally apologises to junior artistes for shoot delays and treats every worker with genuine respect

Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation for warmth and generosity has been well documented over the years, whether it is the way he hosts guests at his home Mannat or ensures they are personally seen off. However, actor Zeeshan Ayyub believes the superstar’s true humility is most evident not in these visible gestures, but in how he treats people who often go unnoticed on film sets.

Zeeshan, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Raees and Zero, recently spoke about the actor’s behaviour towards doormen, junior artistes and daily-wage crew members. According to him, these interactions revealed a depth of respect that left a lasting impact.

While speaking on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra’s channel, Zeeshan explained that he judges a person’s character by how they treat those who do physically demanding work for comparatively little pay. By that measure, he said, Shah Rukh Khan consistently stands out. He noted that the actor never ignores or overlooks such people and makes it a point to acknowledge them.

Zeeshan recalled that even during intense or serious conversations, Shah Rukh would pause to acknowledge a doorman holding the door open for him. He said the actor would stop, turn back, give the person his full attention and thank them sincerely. For Zeeshan, it was not the act itself but the genuine presence behind it that reflected true greatness.

The actor also shared insights into Shah Rukh Khan’s conduct during long shooting schedules. According to Zeeshan, whenever a shoot extended beyond the planned time, Shah Rukh did not take the cooperation of junior artistes for granted. Instead, he would personally address them, apologise for the delay and politely ask if they were willing to continue for a little longer.

Zeeshan pointed out that while junior artistes are generally prepared for extended hours, Shah Rukh still feels morally responsible for any inconvenience caused. He believes the superstar sees the delay as his own doing and therefore considers it his duty to request permission rather than impose authority.

According to Zeeshan, this sense of accountability and kindness is not a product of fame or image management. He attributed Shah Rukh Khan’s behaviour to the values instilled in him by his parents, stating that such conduct comes from upbringing rather than stardom.

For Zeeshan Ayyub, Shah Rukh Khan’s humility is neither selective nor performative. It is consistent, instinctive and extends to everyone around him, regardless of position or status. In an industry shaped by hierarchy and power dynamics, he believes these quiet acts of respect are what truly define Shah Rukh Khan’s greatness.