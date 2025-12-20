Year Ender 2025: Aneet Padda to Sara Arjun; 8 Actresses Who Made Debut
Year Ender 2025 wasn't just about blockbuster earnings at the box office; it also witnessed the entry of many new stars into Bollywood. This year, the Hindi film industry welcomed 8 beautiful actresses. Let's take a look at them
Rasha Thadani (Actress Raveena Tandon's daughter)
Rasha Thadani (20) debuted in 'Azaad' (Disaster). Ayesha Khan (23), from South Indian cinema, debuted in 'Jaat' (Semi Hit). Both are new faces in Bollywood.
Sonam Bajwa (Came to Bollywood from Punjabi cinema)
Sonam Bajwa (36) made her Bollywood debut in 'Housefull 5' (Average). Shanaya Kapoor (26) debuted in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' (Disaster).
Aneet Padda
Aneet Padda (23) debuted in the blockbuster 'Saiyaara'. Shubhangi Dutt (20-25) made her entry with 'Tanvi The Great', which was a flop at the box office.
Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss Universe winner. Came to Bollywood from Punjabi cinema.)
Harnaaz Sandhu (25) debuted in 'Baaghi 4' (Flop). Sara Arjun (20) starred in the all-time blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' as her first lead role.
