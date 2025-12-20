Vicky Kaushal on Fatherhood: ‘I’ve Become a Diaper Expert Now’
Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have welcomed a baby boy. Vicky Kaushal has shared what it's like to be a father. Vicky said leaving town for work while leaving the newborn at home was especially difficult.
Actor of the Year
He said the joy of fatherhood is indescribable. Vicky was honored with the 'Actor of the Year' award for 'Chhava' at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 event in Delhi.
My son will be proud
Vicky dedicated his award to his family and newborn son. He said it's his first time away since becoming a dad and it's tough. He jokingly added he's better at changing diapers now.
Private Wedding
Last November, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed a baby boy. They got married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a very private ceremony.
How did they meet?
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif met at a Bollywood awards ceremony. They also appeared on a talk show. Their friendship started from there, leading to marriage and now a child.
What Katrina said then
On 'Koffee With Karan,' Katrina Kaif once said, "I think Vicky Kaushal and I would look good together." Their friendship hadn't started then. Vicky was thrilled to hear her say that.
Puja at Kukke Subramanya
Last March, Katrina Kaif visited the Kukke Subramanya temple in Karnataka to perform the Ashlesha Bali puja, a ritual for child blessings. She later became pregnant and had a baby.
