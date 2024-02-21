Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra performs at Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani sangeet [WATCH]

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's impending wedding in Goa captivates social media, with Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra adding fervor with an energetic sangeet performance. The couple's low-key ceremony promises intimate celebrations and heartfelt wishes for their future

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all prepared to tie the knot today, February 21st, in Goa. The news of their impending wedding has been generating buzz on social media platforms. Ahead of their big day, a video has surfaced showcasing Bollywood power couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra delivering an energetic dance performance at one of Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding celebrations. The wedding festivities, slated to be a subdued affair with close friends and family in attendance, will commence at the ITC Grand South Goa, where the couple will exchange vows and complete their 'saath pheras' after 3.30 pm.

    The pre-wedding rituals kicked off with a haldi ceremony a few days ago, followed by a vibrant sangeet on February 20th, featuring special performances by their near and dear ones. The highlight of the sangeet was undoubtedly the dynamic performance by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, adding to the excitement surrounding Rakul and Jackky's nuptials.

    As the anticipation builds for the evening ceremony on Tuesday, Bollywood stars and well-wishers extend their heartfelt congratulations to the soon-to-be-wedded couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 4:37 PM IST
