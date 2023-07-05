Shehnaaz Gill talks candidly about betrayals in relationships; says: She has been cheated on

The Bigg Boss 13 participant, Shehnaaz Gill, opened up about the backstab and betrayals she faced in her relationship. She expresses her disappointment in love very candidly in an interview. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. With her infectious energy, witty humour, and endearing personality, Shehnaaz quickly became a fan favorite. She is also known for her relationship with the late television actor Sidharth Shukla. Her fans fondly refer to her as "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif" (Katrina Kaif of Punjab) due to her striking resemblance to the Bollywood actress. She recently opened up about her experiences with love and heartbreak in an interview. She very candidly spoke of always facing betrayals in her romantic relationships.

Reportedly, she expressed a sense of disappointment and recounted instances where her partners had let her down. She said in the interview, “Dhoka maine aaj tak kissi ko nahi diya, to be frank, but sabne mujhe diya hai. Jo bhi gaya hai, mujhe chhod ke gaya hai. Kyunki jab insaan ka pata chal jaata hai ke do jagah ya teen jagah… Phir insaan peeche hatt hi jaata hai. Dhoka deke chale jao… Mera lekin yeh hai ab, aao aur jao, dafa ho jao, bhaad mein jao! (I’ve never betrayed anybody, to be frank, but I’ve been betrayed, I’ve always been the one to be dumped. I’ve discovered that they are cheating on me with two or three other people. It feels like they have stabbed me in the back and left. I don’t care anymore about anything)”

Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut this year with the Salman Khan starrer film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. And, as per reports, during the promotion of the film, Salman Khan said that he has often advised Shehnaaz to ‘move on’ in life. Shehnaaz recently featured in B Praak’s music video titled ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

According to sources, Shehnaaz will also play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film women-lead film, with Vaani Kapoor in the lead. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

