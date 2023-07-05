Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill talks candidly about betrayals in relationships; says: She has been cheated on

    The Bigg Boss 13 participant, Shehnaaz Gill, opened up about the backstab and betrayals she faced in her relationship. She expresses her disappointment in love very candidly in an interview. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Shehnaaz Gill talks candidly about betrayals in relationships; says: She has been cheated on MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. With her infectious energy, witty humour, and endearing personality, Shehnaaz quickly became a fan favorite. She is also known for her relationship with the late television actor Sidharth Shukla. Her fans fondly refer to her as "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif" (Katrina Kaif of Punjab) due to her striking resemblance to the Bollywood actress. She recently opened up about her experiences with love and heartbreak in an interview. She very candidly spoke of always facing betrayals in her romantic relationships.

    Reportedly, she expressed a sense of disappointment and recounted instances where her partners had let her down. She said in the interview, “Dhoka maine aaj tak kissi ko nahi diya, to be frank, but sabne mujhe diya hai. Jo bhi gaya hai, mujhe chhod ke gaya hai. Kyunki jab insaan ka pata chal jaata hai ke do jagah ya teen jagah… Phir insaan peeche hatt hi jaata hai. Dhoka deke chale jao… Mera lekin yeh hai ab, aao aur jao, dafa ho jao, bhaad mein jao! (I’ve never betrayed anybody, to be frank, but I’ve been betrayed, I’ve always been the one to be dumped. I’ve discovered that they are cheating on me with two or three other people. It feels like they have stabbed me in the back and left. I don’t care anymore about anything)”

    ALSO READ: Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film starring her as air force pilot to release in theatres in October

    Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut this year with the Salman Khan starrer film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. And, as per reports, during the promotion of the film, Salman Khan said that he has often advised Shehnaaz to ‘move on’ in life. Shehnaaz recently featured in B Praak’s music video titled ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

    According to sources, Shehnaaz will also play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film women-lead film, with Vaani Kapoor in the lead. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in cameo
     

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film starring her as air force pilot to release in theatres on October ADC

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film starring her as air force pilot to release in theatres in October

    Varun Dhawan in cameo alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in cameo

    Who is Arthana Binu? Malayalam actress accuses father Vijayakumar for threats and trespassing on her property (Details) RBA

    Who is Arthana Binu? Malayalam actress accuses father Vijayakumar for threats, trespassing on her property

    SHOCKING Post-'Kushi', Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting- read details RBA

    SHOCKING: Post-'Kushi', Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting- read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES) RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES)

    Recent Stories

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film starring her as air force pilot to release in theatres on October ADC

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film starring her as air force pilot to release in theatres in October

    Kerala monsoon snacks 7 non veg foods you MUST try gcw eai

    Kerala monsoon: 7 non-veg foods you MUST try

    Varun Dhawan in cameo alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in cameo

    Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV Divorce: Know why Ram Charan's cousin breaks her 2 years of marriage RBA

    Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV Divorce: Know why Ram Charan's cousin breaks her 2 years of marriage

    Tomato chilli prices trouble buyers, soar to Rs 155/kg; check latest rates in metro cities AJR

    Tomato, chilli prices trouble buyers, soar to Rs 155/kg; check latest rates in metro cities

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon