    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film starring her as air force pilot to release in theatres in October

    Ever since Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP unveiled their upcoming film "Tejas," featuring the talented Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the project has been generating immense buzz and excitement among movie enthusiasts. Now, the much-awaited release date has been officially announced. 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. Written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023. “Get ready for an adrenaline filled adventure! Tejas, starring @KanganaTeam is ready to take off on 20th October in a cinema near you! @sarveshmewara1 @varunmitra19 @anshul14chauhan @RonnieScrewvala #RSVPMovies,” the banner said in the tweet.

    Tejas Gill, played by Ranbir Ranaut, is the main character in "Tejas," which centres on his mission "to instill a deep sense of pride in the brave soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way." She may be seen leaving a Tejas, a multipurpose combat aircraft, in the first still. Another image depicts her taking part in an action sequence with a jeep on fire in the backdrop. She also shared a close-up of her unformal attire on her Instagram Stories, complete with a garrison cap. One of the stills has the caption, "India's first aerial action movie is here." She also included a shot with several Tejas planes visible in the background.Previously, the movie was slated to hit theatres on October 5, 2022.

    Tejas has been in development since 2020, but the coronavirus epidemic caused a delay. It's under Sarvesh Mewara's direction. I've always wanted to portray a soldier and have been captivated with the Armed Forces since childhood, Kangana had stated in a statement about the movie in 2020. I've never hidden my feelings for our jawans and have always been forthright about how passionately I feel about their bravery. They maintain the safety of both our citizens and our nation. I'm therefore thrilled to be working on this movie. One of the most amazing experiences of my life will be serving in uniform.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
