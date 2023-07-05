Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in cameo

    Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday all set to make a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Ki Prem Kahaani’. Eagle eyed fans spotted Ananya Panday in the trailer. The excitement for 28th July is palpable----Amrita Ghosh

    Varun Dhawan in cameo alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ATG
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    The trailer of the much-anticipated film by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead characters released with much fanfare. Talking about the trailer, which premiered on YouTube and was shared by Karan himself on Instagram, is so far trending at No. 1 and has 31 million views on the platform. But soon after the trailer was released, eagle-eyed fans spotted Ananya Panday in the song sequence, and a screen-shot of the same started to be widely circulated on social media. To add to the excitement of a grand release later this month, insider reports suggest cameos of not only Ananya Panday but Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Karan Johar films are famous for their star-studded cameos and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ promises nothing less. It has been reported that Varun Dhawan came to the set to meet Karan and since they were anyway filming the song, Karan asked him to do the step. Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya will also be seen in a cameo in the song as has been reported. The song as reported is supposed to be the introduction track of Ranveer Singh.

    Karan took to Instagram to unveil the trailer and captioned the post The power of love and the power of families – both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead. In cinemas on 28th July." The trailer was widely shared by Kareena Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap Deepika Padukone and they all hailed the trailer. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’. The movie also marks the return of Karan Johar with the director’s hat after seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released in 2016 with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead.

