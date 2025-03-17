Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review

The Pakistani critic, Tamur Iqbal, faced backlash after sharing his thoughts on Ibrahim Ali Khan's performance in the film Nadaaniyan. While the reviews are very normal for every film, this review got special attention and made ways for many trolls. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 7:16 PM IST

Nadaaniyan is a recently released OTT film by Netflix. The film featured well-known star kids Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles. This film did not gain positive reviews all over, and many critics slammed this film for the poor acting of the lead actors. The brutal trolling of the actors is never-ending, and in the middle of all this, a Pakistani critic requested Ibrahim's fans not to make it an Indo-Pak rivalry just for a film review. 

Critic Receives Abusive Messages:

After he shared his review on Nadaaniyan, Iqbal reported receiving abusive messages from Indian social media users. He expressed concern over the ongoing and increasing negativity and urged fans to maintain civility.

In a video message, Iqbal was seen requesting fans not to turn the situation of a movie review into an "Indo-Pak rivalry." He also explained that his critique was completely about the film and not a reflection of any national sentiment from any country.

ALSO READ: Nadaaniyan FIRST Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's rom-com worth your time? Read THIS

Nadaaniyan's mixed reviews:

The film Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has received mixed reviews, with majorly negative ones. While some critics praised its visuals, and others criticized the storyline and performances of the lead actors without considering the fact that this film is a debut for Ibrahim Ali Khan and an OTT debut for Khushi Kapoor.

Iqbal left a review on the film to increase the quality of the film's viewership. He called Ibrahim and Khushi's film Nadaaniyan a 'bad movie,' but he did not expect the attention that this review got.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Response:

Ibrahim Ali Khan has not come out to publicly address the situation. The actor's debut performance continues to be a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike. Well-known actor Sonu Sood also reacted to the ongoing trolls around their performances.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood comes out in support of 'Nadaaniyan' actors Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor

