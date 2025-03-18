WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Read Full Article

WWE: Triple H taking over the company’s creative reins was supposed to be a new beginning for the company, but not every superstar has benefited from the transition. While some have found success, others have been pushed to the sidelines, lost momentum, or fallen victim to inconsistent booking.

From underutilized veterans to once-promising stars, these five WWE superstars have struggled to find their footing under The Game’s leadership.

#5 Naomi

Naomi was one of the biggest women wrestlers a few years ago. Due to differences, she shifted to TNA and had an incredible stint there. However, Naomi jumped ship once again and came back to WWE in 2021. Since then, Naomi hasn't featured in any major individual storyline. She has been set into sidekick stories such as the current one with Bianca Blair.

#4 Austin Theory

Austin Theory was regarded as one of the best young wrestlers a few years ago. Vince McMahon was quite impressed by Austin Theory and it was likely that he would have been the new face of the pro wrestling company. However, things rapid changes after Vince McMahon had to leave the company. Under Triple H's vision, Austin Theory's on-screen appearance has reduced drastically.

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura

Before 2020, Shinsuke Nakamura was one of the biggest rising names in the WWE. Triple H has been visibly less fond of the Japanese wrestler as he rarely is seen in action despite being an Intercontinental champion. Since winning the belt in Survivor Series, Nakamura has defended it just once. His bookings have also been overall poor since Triple H took over.

#2 Rey Mysterio

One of the finest veteran wrestlers, Rey Mysterio's run is increasingly frustrating to watch. The bookings of the lucha were already below average and now the creative team is also letting Rey Mysterio lose those matches. Mysterio has rarely had any good storylines after the reign of Hunter began.

#1 Wyatt Sicks

The way Wyatt Sicks are being handled by the WWE is quite poor and confusing. Post the untimely demise of Windham Rotunda who played the character of Bray Wyatt, the Wyatt Sicks were teased to take over. However, their appearance has been on and off constantly. With wrestle mania on the horizon, the storyline of Wyatt Sicks has no movement yet thus killing the excitement of the WWE fans.

