Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Read Full Article

Netflix hit series Sweet Home actress Lee Si Young is now making headlines for her divorce news. She has now officially filed for divorce from her husband after eight years of marriage. This news has left fans shocked, as the couple has been admired as the ideal couple for years.

The Divorce Announcement

Latest reports suggest that the actress Lee Si Young and her husband, Mr. Jo, submitted their divorce documents to the family court of Seoul earlier this year. Now, this couple is said to have reached the stage of agreement on the key terms of their separation.

Lee Si Young and Mr. Jo got married in September 2017 in a private ceremony with their close family and friends. Despite their nine-year age gap, the couple shared a loving relationship and welcomed their son in 2018. Over the years, they maintained a relatively private family life far from the media spotlight.

ALSO READ: Hyper Knife to Revelations: K Dramas releasing THIS week on OTT

Agency's Official Statement

Lee Si Young's agency, ACE FACTORY, confirmed the news, stating, "They are in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement." The agency also requested privacy for the actress during the time that she deals with divorce.

Lee Si Young had a successful career in the entertainment industry with popular dramas like Boys Over Flowers and Loving You a Thousand Times.

Fans have expressed their disappointment over their favorite couple's divorce but also respected their space and emotions. Fans also showed their support to Lee Si Young during this challenging time. The reason behind the divorce is still private, and the actors are willing to keep it private.

ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron's mother set 7 demands to Kim Soo Hyun and his agency Goldmedalist; statement released

Latest Videos