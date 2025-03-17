Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Korean actress Lee Si Young filed for divorce with her husband after eight years of marriage. Let's look at the statement revealed by her agency about the divorce and fan reactions. 

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 8:43 PM IST

Netflix hit series Sweet Home actress Lee Si Young is now making headlines for her divorce news. She has now officially filed for divorce from her husband after eight years of marriage. This news has left fans shocked, as the couple has been admired as the ideal couple for years. 

The Divorce Announcement

Latest reports suggest that the actress Lee Si Young and her husband, Mr. Jo, submitted their divorce documents to the family court of Seoul earlier this year. Now, this couple is said to have reached the stage of agreement on the key terms of their separation.

Lee Si Young and Mr. Jo got married in September 2017 in a private ceremony with their close family and friends. Despite their nine-year age gap, the couple shared a loving relationship and welcomed their son in 2018. Over the years, they maintained a relatively private family life far from the media spotlight.

ALSO READ:  Hyper Knife to Revelations: K Dramas releasing THIS week on OTT

Agency's Official Statement

Lee Si Young's agency, ACE FACTORY, confirmed the news, stating, "They are in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement." The agency also requested privacy for the actress during the time that she deals with divorce.

Lee Si Young had a successful career in the entertainment industry with popular dramas like Boys Over Flowers and Loving You a Thousand Times. 

Fans have expressed their disappointment over their favorite couple's divorce but also respected their space and emotions. Fans also showed their support to Lee Si Young during this challenging time. The reason behind the divorce is still private, and the actors are willing to keep it private.

ALSO READ:  Kim Sae Ron's mother set 7 demands to Kim Soo Hyun and his agency Goldmedalist; statement released

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review MEG

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review

Mayhem Lady Gaga's latest album at No.1 on the Billboard 200 RBA

'Mayhem': Lady Gaga's latest album at No.1 on the Billboard 200

Nadaaniyan choreographer says 'Ibrahim Ali Khan is not a fantastic dancer'; compares with Sara Ali Khan MEG

Nadaaniyan choreographer says 'Ibrahim Ali Khan is not a fantastic dancer'; compares with Sara Ali Khan

Empuraan at Times Square: Mohanlal's film takes over New York; check out videos and photos RBA

Empuraan at Times Square: Mohanlal's film takes over New York; check out videos and photos

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes 'Fit India' icon in PM Modi's Fit India Movement to inspire people for fitness and well-being RBA

Ayushmann Khurrana named Fit India Icon by Mansukh Mandaviya; actor joins PM Modi's Fit India Movement

Recent Stories

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Banking services to be hit from March 22-25 as bank unions demand 5-day work week, job security ddr

Banking services to be hit from March 22 to 25 as bank unions demand 5-day work week, job security

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25 ddr

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25, expands accessibility for MSMEs, startups

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon