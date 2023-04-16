Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella festival; are they back together?

    On day one of the Coachella music festival, former couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted reuniting in a more than friendly kinda way. Scroll down to know more details of the same.

    Well, there is good news for the fans of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, also known as #Shawmila, as they appeared to be on good terms when they reunited at Coachella on Friday night. The former couple, who dated for over three years before they parted ways in November 2021, were snapped talking while holding drinks in plastic cups at the event followed by their sensual dance and heated lip-lock. The video got shared on Twitter. The ardent music lovers and fans could not stop reacting to it.

    In the video, according to a global entertainment portal, Shawn and Camila got close and cozy on the Coachella grounds during their reunion on Friday. It eventually saw them both locking lips again. Here, though, it looks like Shawn got fed up and irritated with the grinding that was going on.

    ALSO READ: Ariana Grande opens up on her 'health' journey; urges fans to be 'gentle'

    At the end of the clip, we see how Shawn pushed Camila away from him, essentially breaking her off. So the shove-off happened after they were kissing and flirting in the crowd. Shawn walked away from her after this. Camila went after him, according to one eyewitness who says they saw this go down. It does seem like Shawmila, is back together as their reunion got sealed with a kiss.

    On day one of the Coachella music festival, former couple Shawn and Camila were spotted reuniting in a more than friendly way. The Beautiful singer Camila donned a simple white crop top and jeans. The Mercy singer Shawn donned a white graphic t-shirt, beige cargo pants, and a bandana around his neck. Not just this, the former couple was also seen kissing each other in another video. However, it’s a year since they called it quits and promised to remain best friends. But the fans think that the equation has changed now.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    For the unversed, Shawn recently made headlines for adding fuel to his romance rumours with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. The duo got snapped as they got clicked and captured by the shutterbugs going out for breakfast in West Hollywood, CA. Not just this, they are also clicked going on lunch dates, hikes, and even Shawn’s Los Angeles residence.

    ALSO READ: The Marvels teaser trailer OUT: Witness Captain America, Ms. Marvel giving glimpse of time-travel fantasy

