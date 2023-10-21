Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, AbRam Khan, makes rare public appearance in Messi jersey [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam, was recently spotted at a kids' party, donning a Messi jersey, as he rarely makes public appearances. Shah Rukh is gearing up for his next film, "Dunki," while Suhana Khan is set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies," releasing on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam, made a rare public appearance in the city recently. Last night, the young star kid was seen stepping out of a children's party in Bandra. He was captured by shutterbugs while wearing a Messi jersey, and a video of this moment has since gone viral.

AbRam Khan is the youngest of the three of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan. His elder siblings are Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. AbRam is often seen accompanying his siblings at various events, and Shah Rukh Khan frequently brings him along when interacting with his fans from Mannat.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, "Dunki." The shooting for the film has reportedly been completed. "Dunki" also features Taapsee Pannu in a significant role and is scheduled for release during Christmas this year.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the action-thriller "Jawan," a pan-India film that made history at the box office by grossing over Rs 1000 crores globally. The movie also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles and featured an extended cameo by Deepika Padukone. "Jawan" was released on September 7 and achieved massive success.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is preparing to make her highly anticipated Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies." The film is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7.