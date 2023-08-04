Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets trolled for lightening her skin colour for an ad (WATCH)

Suhana Khan has been criticised for allegedly lightening her skin tone in a lipstick ad. Netizens are calling the brand out for allegedly “colour correcting" Suhana to give her a more fair skin tone.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was criticised for lightening her complexion for a lipstick commercial. Redditors have criticised the lipstick promotional image for "colour correcting" Suhana to make her fairer.A user captioned the poster: "Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max." She resembles Ankita Lokhande." Netizens ridiculed the company and Suhana for doing the poster, which went viral quickly.

One person said, “God forbid a woman is dusky in ads. Today, are these brands smoking?" Another exclaimed, “And for lipstick! They may have picked a tint that matched Suhana's dark skin. That's why genuine worldwide beauty brands are inclusive, right?" A third person asked, “Why did the brand apply pancake makeup to Suhana’s dusky face? Not flattering."

Meanwhile, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut in the love musical The Archies, based on the American comics of the same name. Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar will direct-to-digital release the film on Netflix later this year.

Suhana and two other major celebrity kids will make their acting debuts in the film: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, had a tremendous fanbase before her debut. The Archies cast teased the film at TUDUM in Brazil. Suhana just posted a flashback Reel on Instagram from their Brazil vacation, adding to the excitement. The movie showed the cast enjoying Sao Paulo's streets and prepping for their performance.