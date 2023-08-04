Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets trolled for lightening her skin colour for an ad (WATCH)

    Suhana Khan has been criticised for allegedly lightening her skin tone in a lipstick ad. Netizens are calling the brand out for allegedly “colour correcting" Suhana to give her a more fair skin tone.

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets trolled for lightening her skin colour for an ad (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was criticised for lightening her complexion for a lipstick commercial. Redditors have criticised the lipstick promotional image for "colour correcting" Suhana to make her fairer.A user captioned the poster: "Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max." She resembles Ankita Lokhande." Netizens ridiculed the company and Suhana for doing the poster, which went viral quickly.

    One person said, “God forbid a woman is dusky in ads. Today, are these brands smoking?" Another exclaimed, “And for lipstick! They may have picked a tint that matched Suhana's dark skin. That's why genuine worldwide beauty brands are inclusive, right?" A third person asked, “Why did the brand apply pancake makeup to Suhana’s dusky face? Not flattering."

    Also Read: Sara Ali Khan faces backlash from netizens for flat expressions on Vogue cover

    Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max. She looks Ankita Lokhande.
    by u/OnlineGranny007 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Meanwhile, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut in the love musical The Archies, based on the American comics of the same name. Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar will direct-to-digital release the film on Netflix later this year.

    Suhana and two other major celebrity kids will make their acting debuts in the film: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

    Also Read: Heart of Stone: New video clip shows Alia Bhatt as gruesome villain; WATCH here

    Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, had a tremendous fanbase before her debut.  The Archies cast teased the film at TUDUM in Brazil. Suhana just posted a flashback Reel on Instagram from their Brazil vacation, adding to the excitement. The movie showed the cast enjoying Sao Paulo's streets and prepping for their performance. 

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saiyami Kher makes startling revelations about being told to get 'lip and nose' job done; Know details vma

    Saiyami Kher makes startling revelations about being told to get 'lip and nose' job done; Know details

    Meg 2 The Trench Review Is Jason Statham movie on pre historic shark worth watching Read THIS RBA

    Meg 2 The Trench Review: Is Jason Statham’s movie on pre-historic shark worth watching? Read THIS

    Akshay Kumar bonding with Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff over volleyball is unmissable - WATCH vma

    Akshay Kumar bonding with Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff over volleyball is unmissable - WATCH

    Kim Cattrall stuns ardent fanatics with 'And Just Like That' surprise appearance ahead of finale cameo vma

    Kim Cattrall stuns ardent fanatics with 'And Just Like That' surprise appearance ahead of finale cameo

    How to create a pool in your house using simple steps ADC EIA

    How to create a pool in your house using simple steps

    Recent Stories

    Saiyami Kher makes startling revelations about being told to get 'lip and nose' job done; Know details vma

    Saiyami Kher makes startling revelations about being told to get 'lip and nose' job done; Know details

    Nothing to launch smartwatch earbuds under its new sub budget brand CMF gcw

    Nothing to launch smartwatch, earbuds under its new sub-budget brand, CMF

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-340 Aug 04 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-340 Aug 04 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Meg 2 The Trench Review Is Jason Statham movie on pre historic shark worth watching Read THIS RBA

    Meg 2 The Trench Review: Is Jason Statham’s movie on pre-historic shark worth watching? Read THIS

    Noida woman dies as lift crashes 8 floors at a high rise apartment gcw

    Noida woman dies as lift crashes 8 floors at a high-rise apartment

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon