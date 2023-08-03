Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan faces backlash from netizens for flat expressions on Vogue cover

    Sara Ali Khan recently posed for the cover of Vogue magazine, but the expression and position earned her vicious online trolling.
     

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    After the triumphant run of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, at the box office, Sara Ali Khan is riding a wave of success and admiration. From bagging major big league brands to setting the ramp at the India Couture Week afire, to now breaking the internet with her latest Vogue India cover —there's no denying the fact that the actress is going places, and is on a roll! 

    Looking all things fabulous, Sara Ali Khan set the internet afire with her latest cover. With a pista green saree draped, it's difficult to take eyes off of the actress. Check out the link below. With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continuing its successful run in theaters for two months now, Sara's star power has reached new heights. Her exceptional performance in the film has garnered her not only immense love from the audiences but also from veteran actor Sharmila Tagore who called the actress' performance 'splendid and spontaneous'. The success of the film has led the actress soaring greater heights— from being appointed as the ambassador for major brands, which is a testament to the immense love and support she's receiving from fans and the industry.

    Madame Sara on Vogue India cover. What in the Taal poster is this? 🥹
    by u/writerguy275 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    It appears there is no slowing down for the actress, as she continues to impress and captivate audiences with her undeniable talent and charisma. With a lineup that gets as versatile as it can get, apart from Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino', the actress will be now next seen in 'Aye Watan Mere Watan', wherein she'll be seen essaying the character of a freedom fighter from 1940s.

