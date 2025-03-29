user
user icon

JioCoin: How to earn them for FREE?

Jio Coin is a popular topic about earning for free through the JioSphere app. You can collect coins by using the JioSphere browser, which are stored in the Polygon wallet.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Jio Coin is currently a popular topic, with many people interested in earning it for free. If you're wondering how to earn Jio Coin, this is the news for you. To start, Jio Coin can only be earned through one official app called JioSphere. This app was created by Jio Platforms Ltd., led by Mukesh Ambani.

article_image2

Jio Coin

It is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iPhone users. If you want to get Jio Coin, downloading this app is the first and most important step. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, you don't have to buy Jio Coin.


article_image3

Jio Sphere

Instead, you can get it for free by using the JioSphere browser. After installing the app, create a new account by entering details such as your mobile number and name. Once you are logged in, start using the internet through JioSphere.

Also Read | Jio users rejoice! FREE cloud storage now included with recharge plans; Check details

article_image4

Jio Coin Earning

The more you use this browser, the more Jio Coins you can accumulate. These earned coins are stored in the Polygon wallet provided within the app. Despite its growing popularity, it should be noted that there has been no official confirmation from Jio or Mukesh Ambani regarding Jio Coin.

article_image5

Mukesh Ambani

However, users can still see these coins in the JioSphere app. Only time will tell whether Jio Coin will gain real-world value or remain a digital incentive. So, let's wait and see.

Also Read | Airtel’s new Rs 301 plan: UNLIMITED calls, data and free JioHotstar for IPL 2025!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability here is when you can buy it gcw

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button? gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

Elon Musk's xAI startup buys social media platform X for $33 billion gcw

Elon Musk's xAI startup buys social media platform X for $33 billion

Massive BIS raid on Amazon, Flipkart: Fake ISI-certified geysers, mixers and others seized from warehouses anr

Massive BIS raid on Amazon, Flipkart: Fake ISI certified geysers, mixers and others seized from warehouses

PUBG BGMI maker Krafton buys 75% stake in Nautilus Mobile to boost India gaming strategy AJR

PUBG, BGMI maker Krafton buys 75% stake in Nautilus Mobile to boost India gaming strategy

Recent Stories

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift NTI

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift

Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched price EMI and features revealed gcw

Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched – Price, EMI and features REVEALED!

Qatar Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 29: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold

BREAKING: PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake shk

PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSKs fortress (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSK's fortress (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Video Icon
IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

Video Icon
Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon