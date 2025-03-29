Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets a new Dayaben? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

A new Dayaben is coming to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon! Who will replace Disha Vakani? Get the latest updates from the show.

A new Dayaben will soon join the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, marking her return after a 7-year absence, as the character has been missing from the show.

Disha Vakani took a break from 'Taarak Mehta...' in September 2017 when she was going to be a mom. The makers approached Disha Vakani several times to return. But they did not get a positive response.

According to the latest reports, the makers have finally decided to replace Disha Vakani. According to a News 18 report, Asit Kumar Modi has found the face he was looking for.

Reports confirm that Asit Modi was indeed searching for a new Dayaben. It remains to be seen who will step into Disha Vakani's role and how they will portray the character. ALSO READ: Rashmi Desai to Urvashi Dholakia: 8 stars who faced financial crisis

