Gudi Padwa 2025: Understanding its history, significane, customs, traditions and more

Read Full Gallery

Gudi Padwa is a hindu festival that is celebrates as the New year from the hindu calendar. Let's see the history, backstory and significance of the festival Gudi Padwa.

History of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa has a rooted history in Hindu mythology. It is believed to be the day when Lord Brahma created the universe. From the Brahma Purana, this day is considered the beginning of time and life. This day is also associated with the Ramayan in the future. This day is said to be the same day that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. This day is celebrated as the win of good over evil.

Significance of Gudi Padwa

The festival Gudi Padwa represents the new beginnings, prosperity, and the victory of good over bad. Gudi Padwa is celebrated as the Marathi New Year. This day falls on the start of Chaitra Month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The Gudi is a decorated flag that is hoisted in front of the home to invoke blessings and ward off evil.

Date of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This generally falls in the late March or early April months. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on March 30.

Preparations for the Festival

Preparations for Gudi Padwa begin with cleaning and decorating homes with flowers and mango leaves. Families create vibrant rangoli designs at their doorsteps and hoist the Gudi. It is made from a bamboo stick decorated with a bright cloth, mango leaves, flowers, and a copper or silver pot to seek the positive blessings and strength to fight the evil.

Rituals and Traditions

Devotees start their day with a holy oil bath and offer prayers and puja. Devotees consume neem leaves mixed with jaggery, symbolizing the balance of life's sweetness and bitterness. Traditional Maharashtrian dishes like puran poli and shrikhand are prepared, and the day is celebrated with happiness.

Regional Variations

The festival of New Year to Hindus is celebrated across the country. Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra; similar festivals are celebrated with the same purpose, like Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and Cheti Chand in Sindhi communities, and are observed on the same day. Each region has its unique customs and traditions, but they all pray for the strength to embrace their culture and win good over evil.

Latest Videos