Mumbai police responds to media speculations on Sushant Singh Rajput death case CBI closure report 

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been under the investigation for the last five years. Since 2020, Sushant's death case has been under CBI team and they have filed the closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput case. They ruled out foul play and gave clean chit to Rhea Chakraboty and others who were accused in the case. But media and a few celebrities started questioning the authorities about the justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai police responds to media speculations:

Mumbai Police responded to the speculations saying, ''I was 100% confident in the findings mentioned in the CBI’s report, and my seniors trusted my investigation. I thank the CBI, but I wish the results had come earlier—it has now been almost five years. I investigated only the ADR, not the other related cases. Officers who handle an investigation from the beginning always know everything. My inquiry was based on the post-mortem report. At that time, many different angles emerged, and we examined all of them thoroughly."

They adressed the combination of Mumbai Police and CBI in the investigation. They expressed their views, "The CBI is also part of the police force, and they conducted a good investigation. When the case was transferred to the CBI, I had no issue because they, too, are part of the same law enforcement system. Whether we work under the central or state government, we belong to the same fraternity. I had a good experience working with the CBI. The Mumbai Police never faced political pressure. However, various illogical theories surfaced in the media and on social media, and the COVID-19 pandemic was also ongoing at the time. Despite all this, nothing impacted our investigation."

Police team reactions:

The team of Bandra Police who were involved in the investigation team stated, reflecting on the ongoing online fights about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case , "This report proves that our investigation was on the right track. No political agenda influenced us. During our inquiry, we considered all the angles raised by the media and social media. We did not overlook a single possibility and examined every aspect thoroughly. From the beginning, the circumstances, medical reports, and forensic analysis indicated that it was a case of suicide."

He also spoke about their experience working on this case, "The pandemic posed an additional challenge for us. We conducted our investigation based on the available inputs. Many theories emerged, but we found no evidence to support the murder theory or abetment of suicide or murder. All case records have been maintained. At that time, his relatives did not immediately file any complaints."

Mumbai Police stated with transparency about working on the case with CBI, as it also sparked speculations that there is much bigger evidence to deal with. "Our morale was not affected. In fact, we believed that the CBI would conduct a thorough investigation, and now their findings have validated our work."

