Heart of Stone: New video clip shows Alia Bhatt as gruesome villain; WATCH here

For some time now, Alia Bhatt has been making headlines. Alia has raised the bar, from making her Hollywood debut to appearing in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. 'Heart of Stone' just leaked a clip in which the actress delivers the dialogue well.Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt, absolutely nailed the part. The actress is currently preparing for her upcoming major movie, "Heart of Stone," which also marks her Hollywood debut. The actress will appear on film alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot from "50 Shades of Grey" and "Wonder Woman," respectively. Alia is seen as Keya Dhawan in a previously released scene from the Netflix movie asking, "MI6 right? You people need to practise being more subtle. You destroyed my celebration. I ought to have paid attention to the voices in my head. the arrival of the British! The British are on their way.

This high-stakes espionage is centred on the actress's character, Keya Dhawan, who plays an elusive hacker who has all the cards. Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a rookie tech expert working for a prestigious MI6 squad under the command of Jamie Dornan's Parker. The MI6 crew is unaware that Stone actually belongs to the Charter, a covert peacekeeping group that is maintained a secret even from other agents. Modern technology is used by The Charter to counter dangers from throughout the world. Her two worlds, however, come together when the mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (played by Alia Bhatt), deviates from a routine operation. Her humanity may end up being her saving grace as she battles against the clock to protect the Charter and overcomes impossibly high stakes.

