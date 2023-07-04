Adipurush LEAKED: Prabhas' film HD version online before its OTT release; netizens share memes

Prabhas' Adipurush in HD has been leaked online ahead of its OTT release. The internet shared several amusing memes on Twitter over the past several days.

Adipurush, directed by Prabhas, is the most costly Indian film ever filmed. The film, directed by Om Raut, was launched in theatres amid high anticipation. However, the film was a significant failure due to negative reviews. Even before the official OTT release, the film's HD (high-definition) version has been leaked online. Trolls have been spreading some amusing Adipurush memes over the past several days.

Adipurush hit theatres on June 16 amid a slew of controversy. However, it was panned for its poor VFX, lack of realism, and dull narrative. The HD (high-definition) version of Prabhas' Adipurush leaked on the internet a few days ago.

Also Read: Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia on sex scene with beau Vijay Varma and more

At a time when the picture is suffering in cinemas, this leaked version will hurt the box office. According to reports, filmmaker Om Raut intends to distribute the film on a prominent OTT platform in July. Many people will not wait for the OTT release now that the HD version is available and widely distributed.

Here's the link to the post:

Trolls began tweeting amusing memes condemning Adipurush shortly after the HD version was published. Some petitioned Om Raut and T-Series to stop the website.

About Adipurush:

Adipurush is a 3D film based on the Indian epic Ramayan, which Valmiki wrote. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in prominent parts. While Prabhas played Raghav, Saif and Kriti played Lankesh and Janaki.

Also Read: Is Prabhas' next film 'Salaar' a part of Yash's 'KGF' universe? Here's what we know

Since its start, Adipurush has been surrounded by controversy. The film's teaser, published in 2022, was heavily trolled. Even though the VFX were improved, it was nonetheless critiqued.