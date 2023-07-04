Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Tejasswi Prakash getting married to Karan Kundrra? TV Actress says she has one BIG condition

    News about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's wedding has been rife for a long time. The couple have always been asked about tying the knot. Last month, a viral video sparked rumours about Tejasswi and Karan's marriage date in December 2023. Read to know more 

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship has turned the town crimson. Since expressing their feelings for one other in Bigg Boss 15, the two lovebirds have been giving us serious relationship goals. While the Marathi actress won the reality programme, Karan came second. TejRan (Tejasswi and Karan) have stayed in the news for all the right reasons, from posting sentimental messages to always being there for each other.

    TejRan's wedding has long been the subject of speculation. The pair is frequently questioned about their wedding plans, whether at an awards ceremony or on set. A video went viral last month, sparking speculation about Tejasswi and Karan's wedding date. According to rumours, the couple will tie the knot in December 2023. 

    The Bigg Boss 15 winner finally addresses the wedding speculation, indicating she will marry when ready. The TV actress appreciated her partner Karan while expressing her major condition for marriage. Teja stated that she would marry when she was ready, adding that she and Karan are secure in their relationship'. Despite being bombarded with questions about their marriage, the TV diva seems unconcerned.

    "Mujhe aur Karan ko bahut baar aata hai ye sawal," said Sawal. Karan recognises that I am at a specific point in my professional career. He will only do it when I believe I am prepared. He understands exactly what he wants out of life. We are both quite confident in our relationship. "There's no pressure," Tejasswi said in an interview with Hautterfly.

    On the professional front, Tejasswi is now featured in Naagin 6 as Pragati. The sitcom, which also stars Vatsal Sheth, has made a generational shift. Due to popular demand, the weekend drama has been extended through August. 

    On the other hand, Karan Kundrra, the TV hottie, completed the filming of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' last week. After moving to Jio Cinema, the spooky show starring Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani will shortly end. At 9 p.m. on Colours, Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt had replaced TIMG.


     

