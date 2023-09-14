Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan has most adorable reaction to his 'little' fan dressed up as Jawan

    A small kid recently watched Jawan in theatres dressed as Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film, and that photo has gone VIRAL on the internet. Shah Rukh Khan has also reacted to his little fan dressed up like his character from the film.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    In his career spanning decades with nearly 90 films to his credit, Shah Rukh Khan has garnered the love of millions of his fans. After the monumental success of his action-thriller Jawan, several visuals of his little fans dancing to the songs in the movie went viral. A young fan also went to the theatres to watch Shah Rukh Khan, dressed as Jawan.

    A while ago, the Badshah of Bollywood was online on X. He reacted to the tweets of B-town celebs and his fans. It is when SRK came across pictures of a little boy dressed as his character from Atlee Kumar-directed Jawan. The photos posted and dropped by social media users on X, featured a pre-schooler from Kashipur. That kid was sitting on the bonnet of a car, wearing a white t-shirt with a black and red striped shirt, blue denim, and white shoes.

    What caught the attention of SRK was the way the young fan had wrapped his face with a white medical-grade bandage, just like Shah Rukh did in Jawan. When Shah Rukh Khan saw photos of the young fan. He retweeted the post and wrote, "Thank u, my little #Jawan!!! He definitely looks the part. My love to Kashipur!!!."

    Several other users shared pictures of their little ones, excited to watch King Khan on the big screen. One school kid from Berhampore, with his unique dance moves on the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya outside Mohan Talkies, won the hearts of netizens and elicited a warm reaction from King Khan on X. Reposting his video, SRK wrote, "Wow my #Jawan!!! Loving the dance, especially that backflip in the end!!! It was my favourite bit!!! Stay happy. Love u."

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
