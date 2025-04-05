Cheque book rules 2025: What's new for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI customers?

Read Full Gallery

Cheque book rules have changed in 2025! Charges now apply after the free check leaves are used up. Learn about the new bank rules and how to apply.

Cheque books are still being used in 2025

India is moving towards digital payments, but cheque books are still necessary for many financial transactions. Whether it's rent, legal matters, or official business payments, checks are still widely used. However, banks have changed their rules in 2025. Now, customers will have to pay charges after the free check leaves provided annually are used up. These charges will vary depending on the bank and the account.

Changed Charges of Major Banks Most banks in India offer some free check leaves every year. For example, SBI savings account holders get 10 free cheque leaves every year. HDFC and ICICI offer up to 25. After that, a charge of ₹2 to ₹4 per check leaf is usually applied. Some banks don't charge senior citizens, premium account holders, or salary account holders. Current account holders usually get more leaves without charge due to higher transaction volumes.

Check - How to Apply? Applying for a cheque book is easier than ever. Banks offer the facility to request through mobile apps, internet banking, ATMs, or by visiting a branch. While applying, customers can choose how many leaves they need (10, 25, or 50). Most banks send the cheque book to the registered address within 3 to 7 working days. Courier or speed post charges may apply for deliveries to outside cities.

Importance of Cheques in Banking Despite advanced digital tools like UPI and RTGS, checks are still useful. A check is valid for three months from the date of issue. If a cheque bounces due to insufficient funds in the account, the bank may impose a penalty of ₹150 to ₹750. In case of loss or fraud, customers can request to stop the check online or through mobile banking. Businesses can also apply for bulk checkbooks with 100 or more leaves.

New Bank Changes In 2025, many banks are promoting green banking by reducing the use of paper tools like checkbooks. This includes offering fewer free leaves and encouraging customers to adopt digital methods. Still, checks are still necessary, and knowing about charges, usage rules, and how to apply helps customers avoid delays and charges.

