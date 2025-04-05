user
user icon

Cheque book rules 2025: What's new for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI customers?

Cheque book rules have changed in 2025! Charges now apply after the free check leaves are used up. Learn about the new bank rules and how to apply.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 3:14 PM IST

Cheque books are still being used in 2025
India is moving towards digital payments, but cheque books are still necessary for many financial transactions. Whether it's rent, legal matters, or official business payments, checks are still widely used. However, banks have changed their rules in 2025. Now, customers will have to pay charges after the free check leaves provided annually are used up. These charges will vary depending on the bank and the account.

article_image2

Changed Charges of Major Banks

Most banks in India offer some free check leaves every year. For example, SBI savings account holders get 10 free cheque leaves every year. HDFC and ICICI offer up to 25. After that, a charge of ₹2 to ₹4 per check leaf is usually applied. Some banks don't charge senior citizens, premium account holders, or salary account holders. Current account holders usually get more leaves without charge due to higher transaction volumes.


article_image3

Check - How to Apply?

Applying for a cheque book is easier than ever. Banks offer the facility to request through mobile apps, internet banking, ATMs, or by visiting a branch. While applying, customers can choose how many leaves they need (10, 25, or 50). Most banks send the cheque book to the registered address within 3 to 7 working days. Courier or speed post charges may apply for deliveries to outside cities.

article_image4

Importance of Cheques in Banking

Despite advanced digital tools like UPI and RTGS, checks are still useful. A check is valid for three months from the date of issue. If a cheque bounces due to insufficient funds in the account, the bank may impose a penalty of ₹150 to ₹750. In case of loss or fraud, customers can request to stop the check online or through mobile banking. Businesses can also apply for bulk checkbooks with 100 or more leaves.

article_image5

New Bank Changes

In 2025, many banks are promoting green banking by reducing the use of paper tools like checkbooks. This includes offering fewer free leaves and encouraging customers to adopt digital methods. Still, checks are still necessary, and knowing about charges, usage rules, and how to apply helps customers avoid delays and charges.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock AJR

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock

Wall street wipeout: Over 5% crash amid Trump tariff fears, $9 trillion lost AJR

Wall street wipeout: Over 5% crash amid Trump tariff fears, $9 trillion lost

Coal production in India crosses 1 billion tonne milestone in FY25 ddr

India surpasses 1 billion tonnes in coal production for FY 2024–25, sets historic energy benchmark

Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India NTI

Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more gcw

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more

Recent Stories

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71 NTI

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71

IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid HRD

IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity shk

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village dmn

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village

Ram Navami 2025: How to observe vrat on appearance day of Lord Shri Ram? READ anr

Ram Navami 2025: How to observe vrat on appearance day of Lord Shri Ram? READ

Recent Videos

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon
Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Video Icon
PM Modi's Colombo Visit Lights Up with Culture & Connection

PM Modi's Colombo Visit Lights Up with Culture & Connection

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Video Icon