Is Salman Khan preparing for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'? Here's what we know

Salman Khan is one of the most cherished superstars in the country, known for his impressive filmography that includes several remarkable films. Among them, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) remains one of his most beloved and critically acclaimed movies. The film not only showcased one of his finest performances but also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.

Fans of Salman Khan have long awaited a sequel to this emotional blockbuster, and recent speculations indicate that he is in discussions with renowned screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad. According to an independent industry source, Salman Khan recently met with Prasad, and they have developed a concept for a possible sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Discussions regarding the project are ongoing, and there is also a possibility of a collaboration involving director Kabir Khan. However, no final decision has been made yet.

The original film resonated deeply with audiences through its touching narrative, making the prospect of a sequel all the more intriguing. If the project materializes, it will be interesting to see what new direction the story takes.

V. Vijayendra Prasad is widely regarded as one of India’s most accomplished screenwriters, having contributed to several of the country’s biggest cinematic successes. His impressive body of work includes Bobbili Simham (1994), Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), the Baahubali series (2015–2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022).

