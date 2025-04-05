Jackfruit: 6 reasons why you should not have this fruit in Summer

Lifestyle
Let's see in this post how harmful it is to eat jackfruit for health in summer
Jackfruit is high in calories and carbohydrates, so eating too much of it can lead to weight gain
Eating jackfruit in summer can cause digestive problems, diarrhea, and bloating for some people
Eating jackfruit can cause allergies in some people. This causes symptoms such as itching, swelling, and difficulty breathing
Jackfruit has a high sugar content, so diabetics should take it with caution
You should avoid eating jackfruit before or after surgery. Otherwise, it will cause diarrhea and digestive problems
If you have kidney problems, you should avoid eating jackfruit. Because it contains high potassium, it will further increase the problem
