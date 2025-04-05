Lifestyle

Jackfruit: 6 reasons why you should not have this fruit in Summer

Is jackfruit good in summer?

Let's see in this post how harmful it is to eat jackfruit for health in summer

Weight gain

Jackfruit is high in calories and carbohydrates, so eating too much of it can lead to weight gain

Problem with digestion

Eating jackfruit in summer can cause digestive problems, diarrhea, and bloating for some people

Allergy

Eating jackfruit can cause allergies in some people. This causes symptoms such as itching, swelling, and difficulty breathing

High in sugar

Jackfruit has a high sugar content, so diabetics should take it with caution

Don't eat these

You should avoid eating jackfruit before or after surgery. Otherwise, it will cause diarrhea and digestive problems

Kidney problem

If you have kidney problems, you should avoid eating jackfruit. Because it contains high potassium, it will further increase the problem

