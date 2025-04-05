user
Russell Brand Denies rape charges, asserts 'I Never Was a Rapist' in latest video [WATCH]

Russell Brand denies rape and sexual assault charges, stating, 'I never was a rapist.' He pledges to defend himself in court and cooperate with legal proceedings.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 5, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Actor-comedian Russell Brand on Friday evening posted a video denying charges of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault that have been brought against him by London's Metropolitan Police.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' star admitted that he was a "drug addict, sex addict and an imbecile" during his youth, but said he was never a rapist, as per Deadline.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand)

"I've never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes," he told his social media followers on Friday in a short video.

It follows London's Metropolitan Police charging Brand with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

The charges relate to four separate women between 1999 and 2005. He is now due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2, Deadline reported.

"I'm now gonna have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that. In the meantime, you lot stay free," he added.

This statement appears to suggest that he is willing to cooperate with the legal proceedings. Brand has moved from Oxfordshire to Florida, sparking concerns that he may need to be extradited to face trial.

To compel Brand to return home, the UK government's Home Office would need to make an extradition request to U.S. authorities. 

ALSO READ: British comedian Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault

