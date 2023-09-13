Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sex Education Season 4 trailer: Witness Otis and Maeve's love story blooming in this poignant series

    The final season of the comedy-drama led by Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey will stream on Netflix from September 21 onwards. All your favourite characters are going high on emotions and drama, with a rollercoaster of stories throughout the trailer glimpse.

    Sex Education Season 4 trailer: Witness Otis and Maeve's love story blooming in this poignant series vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Netflix has dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth and final season of the beloved comedy-drama Sex Education. The two-minute-23-second video trailer offers a good glimpse into the explosive final instalment of the show, promising a rollercoaster of drama, love, emotions, and compelling performances with a dose of dank and witty humour and growth for our favourite characters.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai

    Netflix has released a new trailer for the final season of Sex Education, teasing the end of the road for the characters introduced at the beginning of 2019. Asa Butterfield returns as Otis Milburn, the high school boy who used to be a sex therapist for his classmates until he realized that his lack of experience and training left him in an uncomfortable position where it was not okay to get too involved in other people's lives. The final instalment gets him totally invested in the relationship he always wanted, but he might not be ready for everything that implicates him.

    After years of being unable to get together, Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) have finally become a couple, in an event that the screenwriters have teased since the first season of the series was released almost five years ago. But as the new trailer can tell, Otis isn't ready to send intimate pictures to her, making him feel insecure about how he is so private with the person he's been in love with for so long. And since drama seems to be recurring for the students of Moordale High, Otis and Maeve won't be the only ones stuck in complicated situations when the final season premieres later this month.

    You can check out the new trailer for the final season of Sex Education below, before the series returns on September 21:

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch)

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai

    Parineeti Chopra finishes all work commitments to gear up for her nuptials with fiance Raghav Chadha vma

    Parineeti Chopra finishes all work commitments to gear up for her nuptials with fiance Raghav Chadha

    The Vaccine War The Kashmir Files star Pallavi Joshi talks about women's empowerment and more RBA

    'The Vaccine War': 'The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi talks about women's empowerment and more

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3' vma

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Eggs to Avocado- 7 foods to promote hair growth RBA EAI

    Eggs to Avocado- 7 foods to promote hair growth

    MLA ticket cheating case: Chaitra Kundapura, three others arrested in Rs 7 crore scam in Udupi

    MLA ticket cheating case: Chaitra Kundapura, three others arrested in Rs 7 crore scam in Udupi

    Bengaluru: Inspection of Byappanahalli - KR Puram metro line delayed; here's why vkp

    Bengaluru: Inspection of Byappanahalli - KR Puram metro line delayed; here's why

    Nipah virus scare: Two health workers under observation; samples sent to Pune rkn

    Nipah virus scare: Two health workers under observation; samples sent to Pune

    Airport security upgrade: Four major airports in India to deploy full-body scanners AJR

    Airport security upgrade: Four major airports in India to deploy full-body scanners

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon