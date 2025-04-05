user
user icon

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic films, passed away on April 4 at 87 after a prolonged illness. Honored with a state funeral, his cremation took place today

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on April 4 at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness, will be given a state funeral. His cremation is scheduled to take place today at 11:30 am.

The Bollywood fraternity, along with his family, is preparing to bid him a final farewell. His passing marks the end of an era in Hindi cinema. Visuals from his residence depicted family members and staff making floral arrangements, while an ambulance, decorated with flowers in the colors of the national flag, was prepared to carry his mortal remains.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, PM Narendra Modi and others also wrote tributes for the late actor.

 

His son, Kunal Goswami, had confirmed the news of his demise the previous day. He mentioned that the cremation would be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Saturday and expressed gratitude that his father had passed away peacefully.

ALSO READ: Remembering Bharat Kumar: 7 Manoj Kumar movies to watch now

Manoj Kumar was widely known for his patriotic films, which earned him the affectionate title of ‘Bharat Kumar.’ Throughout his career, he won several accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. Some of his most memorable films include Purab Aur Paschim, Kranti, and Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan, among others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Salman Khan preparing for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'? Here's what we know ATG

Is Salman Khan preparing for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'? Here's what we know

Russell Brand Denies rape charges, asserts 'I Never Was a Rapist' in latest video [WATCH] NTI

Russell Brand Denies rape charges, asserts 'I Never Was a Rapist' in latest video [WATCH]

Sara Ali Khan takes spiritual trip to Kamakhya temple, shares heartfelt poem [Check Post] NTI

Sara Ali Khan takes spiritual trip to Kamakhya temple, shares heartfelt poem [Check Post]

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to be released in theatres this August ddr

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to release on August 14, makers drop powerful poster; SEE here

SEE pics: Anant Ambani walks the talk, undertakes 170-km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwaraka ddr

SEE pics: Anant Ambani's 170-km spiritual padayatra to Dwarka blends faith, resilience and legacy

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on April 5 2025: Check 18k 22k 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on April 5: Price of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 6

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history dmn

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH) shk

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon AJR

Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon

IPL 2025: Reporter's mom calls during Langer's press conference; LSG coach picks up in viral reaction (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Reporter's mom calls during Langer's press conference; LSG coach picks up in viral reaction (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon