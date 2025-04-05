Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on

Read Full Article

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on April 4 at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness, will be given a state funeral. His cremation is scheduled to take place today at 11:30 am.

The Bollywood fraternity, along with his family, is preparing to bid him a final farewell. His passing marks the end of an era in Hindi cinema. Visuals from his residence depicted family members and staff making floral arrangements, while an ambulance, decorated with flowers in the colors of the national flag, was prepared to carry his mortal remains.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, PM Narendra Modi and others also wrote tributes for the late actor.

His son, Kunal Goswami, had confirmed the news of his demise the previous day. He mentioned that the cremation would be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Saturday and expressed gratitude that his father had passed away peacefully.

Manoj Kumar was widely known for his patriotic films, which earned him the affectionate title of ‘Bharat Kumar.’ Throughout his career, he won several accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. Some of his most memorable films include Purab Aur Paschim, Kranti, and Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan, among others.

