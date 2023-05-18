Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh fans allege that Mission Impossible 7 copied Pathaan's iconic train scene

    'What if Mission Impossible 7 was released before Pathaan?' Shah Rukh Khan fans claimed that Tom Cruise's film copied the famous train sequence featuring Salman Khan. See the tweets here.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 18, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    It's been four months since Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan release, and his fans can't get over the film. Many clips from the high-octane action project continue to go viral. One has to be the renowned train sequence of which Salman Khan was also a part.

    Netizens think the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One trailer train sequence scene has an uncanny resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, released in January this year.

    Cut to last night when makers disclosed the much-awaited feature-film trailer of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. That's when SRK fans noticed a matching train sequence in the globally eminent action superstar Tom Cruise film. And that's how the comparisons began.

    How many of you squealed and shouted at the top of your lungs when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan battled goons together atop a moving train in Pathaan? The scene and that particular moment from the film became the talk of the town. Cut to Wednesday: The Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One trailer starring Tom Cruise got globally unveiled.

    A Shah Rukh Khan fan post got viral on Twitter. His post caption read, "Imagine the internet trolls if #MissionImpossible7 had released before #Pathaan. Everyone would have called it copy. Since MI is releasing after, now These are just common shots for an action film. #ShahRukhKhan & Siddharth Anand pulled such an action sequence with a mere 300 cr budget."

    Here is a glance at how fans have reacted to the viral post. "So now, according to Jodhpur union of #SalmanKhan, it can be safely said that #MissionImpossible7 has copied scenes from mega-blockbuster #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan leads the way, the world follows it," a fan said. "Hollywood Copied #Pathaan's Action Scene Whole World Will proud on @iamsrk #MissionImpossible7," a fan added.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
