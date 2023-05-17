Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets 'emotional' as his French film Jeanne du Barry got 7-minute standing ovation

    Johnny Depp's Jeanne du Barry had its premiere at the prestigious 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor played the role of King Louis XV in the biographical drama.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 17, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    After the premiere, the team received a seven-minute standing ovation. Johnny Deep could be seen getting emotionally overwhelmed and could not stop holding back his feelings at the film's screening.

    Cannes 2023 opened with the premiere of Johnny Depp's Jeanne du Barry. This received a lot of criticism. However, the festival chief guarded his appearance as' freedom of thinking.'

    On May 16 (India), Jeanne du Barry premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Post the screening, the crowd cheered for the team and gave a seven-minute standing ovation. Depp was teary-eyed and looked expressive seeing the response. He then waved to the audience.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Variety (@variety)

    Director and actor Maiwenn cried at the event and said, "I want to share this moment with my lover, with my producer, with Le Pacte. It was a production that was difficult to finance...and I want to share this moment with all my team across the theatre." Jeanne du Barry is a biographical drama written, directed and produced by Maiwenn. The film stars Johnny Depp and herself in lead roles. In supporting roles, the film features Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Noemie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud, and Inia Hair. On the same day as its Cannes premiere, the film was released theatrically in France by Le Pacte. The film will arrive on Netflix in the coming months.

    For those unaware, his ex-wife Amber Heard's close friends are determined to cast a shadow over his return to the coveted event. We know that Depp, 59, takes on the role of Louis XV in the movie, which is directed by and co-stars the French actor-director Maïwenn. Despite sources close to Depp reporting his booming career, including a lucrative Dior deal worth more than $20 million and an upcoming directorial debut with Al Pacino, he finds himself embroiled in a fresh controversy.

    Journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Heard, took to Instagram over the weekend to express her disgust for Depp's Cannes appearance. She posted a photo of Depp with the caption, "Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers. Plus ça change. #CannesYouNot." Barlow also shared an image stating, "'Jeanne Du Barry' Representing Abusers at Cannes," and included pictures of Depp alongside directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, who have faced allegations of sexually abusing minors.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Eve Barlow (@evebarlow)

