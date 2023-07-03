Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selena Gomez thanks 'Calm Down' singer Rema for collaboration, latter says “Love you too Queen"

    On the remix of his massive hit song Calm Down from the previous year, Rema included Selena Gomez. Their joint effort on this popular song quickly went viral and peaked at the top of the charts worldwide.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    American artist Selena Gomez has written a thank-you email to singer Rema for the chance to appear in his popular single Calm Down, which has gone viral. On her Instagram page, Selena posted two images of herself and Rema from the song "Calm Down," in which she praised him for forever altering her life. Rema responded to the message by declaring her love for her as well. He wrote, "Love you too, Queen ❤️." Gomez captioned the post, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever.”

    After Hailey Bieber spoke about the ongoing TikTok controversy that began at the beginning of the year, Selena Gomez just posted about it. Hailey stated, "I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez—this is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women," in a recent interview on the Bloomberg Original series. It is about the horrible, abhorrent hatred that may result from entirely false, distorted, and repeated narratives. That might be really risky.

    On Friday, Selena Gomez began trending on Instagram with a few seductive pictures taken in what appeared to be her bedroom. The two images of Gomez sleeping down with her headphones in and wearing a red, low-cut blouse with spaghetti straps and scalloped borders have already received over six million likes from her followers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The singer appears to be wearing minimal makeup, with perfectly groomed eyebrows and a pale pink lip colour. She was glowing in both photos, which makes sense given that she was pushing a self-tanning brand. One photo appeared to be a screenshot from a TikTok. Sadly, there isn't a TikTok video to go along with it showcasing more of her clothing. On the video site, she did just post a message to her subscribers debunking rumours about her dating life.

