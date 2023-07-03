K-drama 'King The Land' stars Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah, revealed to be dating; Know Details

The reel-life couple of the K-drama 'King the Land', Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah, were revealed to be dating in real life. Both of them are K-pop group members and have been friends for a long time. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Fans of the K-drama ‘King The Land’ were crossing their fingers, hoping the lead actors, Lee Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah would date in real life. Now it seems that their wish is coming to life. Reportedly, the two actors were dating even before they started filming th.e JTBC rom-com, and the reason for both of them taking the project was because they were already in a relationship. Their show ‘King The Land’ seems to be gaining momentum in popularity and the viewership ratings too seem to be getting higher.

According to reports, the fact that the K-drama couple is dating in real life was revealed by an industry insider. This insider also revealed the fact that the duo chose to work together for this reason.

This Junho-YoonA’s chemistry was previously seen in a romantic dance as MCs for a music show. Their performance on the song, Señorita had left everyone dazzled. Now their very visible chemistry in King The Land has been garnering much attention. Both their agencies, SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, are yet to comment on this relationship. Recently, their promotional pictures together for a magazine also reveals how much sizzling chemistry they have.

For those who are unversed, Junho or Lee Jun-ho is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group 2PM, while YoonA or Im Yoon-ah is a member of Girls Generation, another K-pop band. 2PM and Girls Generation both groups debut around the same time, and the couple is question have been friends for long.

