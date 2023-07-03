"Please Don't Be Ad", fans hope after watching Deepika Padukone, Ranveer with Ram Charan, Trisha in a video

Last night, Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by sharing a video on Instagram that begins with Deepika Padukone in a police station saying, “Mere husband kal raat se gayab hai.' The short video also featured Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan, Trisha and Chellam Sir from The Family Man. He shared the video and asked fans to wait for 'the big reveal.'

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Trisha and Ram Charan are certainly four of the country's top stars and watching them share the frame has to be a dream, and it looks like the dream has come true. Yes, Ranveer's followers were taken aback on Sunday when he posted a video on Instagram that opens with Deepika in a police station claiming, "Mere husband kal raat se gayab hai [My husband has been missing since last night]."

The video then transitions to Ranveer using a hands-free gadget to communicate with Chellam Sir (Star of The Family Man). He announces, "Sir, target found." Chellam Sir is heard saying, "Agent, go, go, go." Then we witness Ram Charan pursuing a guy through busy byways and Trisha standing in a police station with a fearful and concerned look. The video ends with Ranveer pushing a man against a wall and screaming, “Bol.”

Also Read: 'VD18': Varun Dhawan collaborates with 'Jawan' director Atlee

Ranveer captioned the video, “Unveil the secret! Stay tuned for the big reveal on @showme.the.secret #Showmethesecret.”

Social media users and fans shared their excitement over the star-studded collaboration. A fan wrote, “Ranveer your look is just wow. Excited to see you both again for a rock solid performance.” Another fan wrote, “OMG Deepika, Ranveer & Ramcharan…pls cast them in a movie.” One more fan wrote, “Wow something is going to be really awesome.”

Not wanting this association to be limited to a brand commercial, a fan wrote, “Don’t tell me it’s an ad.” Another said, “God... Plz don't make this as an ad…” “It has to be an advertisement, right?” one fan said. “Calling it a Cinematic M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E and what if it turns out [to be an] advertisement,” another user wrote.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage

Ranveer is now waiting for the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. On the other hand, Deepika is working on various projects, including Project K and Fighter.