Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 9.25 crores on opening day

After winning hearts with its songs and foot-tapping numbers, Satyaprem Ki Katha opened to a thunderous response from audiences and fans on the opening day, June 29, as the film minted Rs 9.25 crores on day one at the domestic box office.

The fans loved the compelling storyline. Kartik and Kiara won the hearts of audiences with brilliant performances again post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Satyaprem ki Katha. The sizzling on-screen chemistry with a compelling and gripping storyline and nuanced performances by the lead couple and the rest of the cast have made the film a sure-shot hit and winner. Kartik Aaryan, after Shehzada's failure, has made a big roaring comeback to the industry and become the audience and fans' favourite star yet again. The same goes for Kiara Advani, who gave a hit film post-flop dud OTT film Govinda Naam Mera.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has finally been released and has profoundly booked its phenomenal opening at the box office. While the audience has been expecting a pure musical romantic love story, the film has become hugely successful in getting fans and audiences back to being satisfied in the theatres. As the film was released yesterday, it has successfully attracted the audience to the theatres, resulting in collecting outstanding numbers at the box office with 9.25 Cr. on its first day.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has brought back the theatres and has proved to be opened at a relishing note for the distributors. The theatres have certainly seen a rush of the audience that has made the film open bigger than biggies with its first-day collection of 9.25 Cr. on the first day. With this, Kartik Aaryan has booked the third-highest opening of his career.

Well, we will witness how it is just the beginning. The film will take a natural dip today as it's a working day but will definitely grow again on Saturday, following the highly positive Word Of Mouth that will ensure this one be a big success.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film, also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is released in theatres now.

