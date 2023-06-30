Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Nawazuddin Siddique's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui clears alimony accusations

    After her elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Nawazuddin Siddique's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui comes clear in an interview regarding the allegations made against her for demanding alimony from the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor and playing the victim card. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui, a Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant got eliminated in the shows second week. She was called out for playing the victim card on her split with the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor. While inside the Bigg Boss house, she spoke at length about her split. Post her elimination, Aaliya Siddiqui has broken her silence on the alimony allegations, saying she has demanded no money from the actor. And the accusations made against her for returning to him for money is baseless, she does not want anything from him.

    Aaliya explained in an interview, that she has not taken any money from her ex-husband, she had only requested to keep the house as she has her half share in it. The money Nawazuddin is paying her on a monthly basis is only as per the court the court’s order.

    Aaliya was quoted in Hindi saying, “Main aaj ye bol rahi hun aur kal bhi ye baat bolungi aur maine likh ke bhi yahi diya hai ki mujhe ye ghar de do. Wo ghar mere hisse mein aadha tha, aadha hissa aapka tha, wo mujhe de do atleast mere jitne logon ke karze hain, jo mere commitments hain, wo main bech ke unko de dungi. Main apna khud khadi ho jaungi. Ghar hone na hone se koi farak nahi padta hai.”

    The Bigg Boss participant and the Sacred Games actor’s separation remains a controversial topic with several accusations made back and forth. There was also a viral video making rounds on social media, where Aaliya Siddiqui revealed that the guards were not allowing her and the kids to enter Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have two kids, a daughter Shora and a son Yaani.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
