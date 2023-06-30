Housefull 5: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's official announcement of fifth installment makes fans excited

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has come out with a big announcement regarding the highly anticipated comedy blockbuster Housefull 5, which will star an array of Bollywood actors and actresses. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Last year it was announced that Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh will come together for Housefull 5. Reportedly, this will be the biggest film in the Housefull franchise. Now Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house has come out with the big announcement of the release date of the film. The actors have taken to social media to show their enthusiasm and elation at the announcement. Fans too can’t seem to keep themselves calm.

Sajid Nadiadwala announced that the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise will see its release on Diwali 2024. Apart from the mentioned cast members, fans will also be able to see Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda as the heroines. Other than them, Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Boman Irani. Arjun Rampal and Rana Daggubati will be there in important roles. Reportedly, Nora Fatehi and Sonakshi Sinha will have cameos in Housefull 5.

Riteish Deshmukh made an Instagram post saying, "We're back! 💥 And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! 😍 Presenting our next one in the franchise!"

Previous films in the series

Housefull (2010): The first film in the series introduces the audience to a complicated love triangle involving Aarush (Akshay Kumar), who believes he is a jinx. The movie takes a humorous turn when Aarush ends up marrying three women and tries to keep his secret from them. The film is known for its hilarious misunderstandings, comic timing, and memorable performances by the ensemble cast.

Housefull 2 (2012): This installment revolves around two wealthy brothers, played by Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, who fall in love with two sisters while trying to reconcile their fathers' differences. The film features a blend of comedy, romance, and mistaken identities, with a larger cast and even more chaotic situations.

Housefull 3 (2016): In this film, three best friends played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, pretend to be disabled to win the approval of their girlfriends' father. The movie explores the theme of deception, leading to comedic moments and hilarious consequences.

Housefull 4 (2019): This installment takes a twist by introducing a reincarnation plotline set in two different eras. The film follows the lives of three couples, played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda, who reunite after 600 years. The movie combines comedy, romance, and a touch of historical elements, offering a mix of laughter and entertainment.

