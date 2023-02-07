Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sasha Walpole, the 'older woman' to whom Prince Harry lost his virginity, breaks silence

    Prince Harry exposed personal details about losing his virginity to an older woman in Spare, his best-selling and critically acclaimed memoir. Sasha Walpole has now claimed that woman was her.

    Sasha Walpole, the 'older woman' to whom Prince Harry lost his virginity, breaks silence vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    The royal family in Buckingham Palace in the UK was only recovering after reeling from the destroying big revelations and their lies which got brutally exposed by the former royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan in their explosive and hit Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan back in 2022. Now, they all are again facing ire and wrath as Prince Harry has turned into an author with a fierce and explosive memoir titled Spare, released on January 10, 2023, globally.

    Recently, a part wherein the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has spilled several unknown details with the real side of the story related to him losing his virginity to an older woman in the book has gone viral on the internet. Prince Harry has opened up all the details about how swiftly he lost his virginity to that 'older woman' in July 2001. Prince Harry elucidated that it was an 'inglorious episode with an older woman' who loved horses, and that it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Prince Harry was 16, while the woman in question had just turned 19.

    ALSO READ: Spare: Prince Harry spills beans on his Uncle Prince Andrew's awkward sex scandal in his explosive memoir book

    This explosive revelation in his memoir book read, "She liked horses. Quite a lot and treated me, unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she had smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

    This particular part from the book has become one of the most-discussed ones in Spare ever since the book was released globally. While people and global fans were so eager and desperate to find out the deets related to who this older woman was, one lady named Sasha Walpole, 40, has come forward and claimed that it was indeed her with Prince Harry that night. She had worked as a groom at the future King Charles III, Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove. Now a mother of two, Sasha drives diggers for a living.

    Talking to a leading global entertainment publication, Sasha told how she felt about the whole episode being out for the public to consume. She said that she peacefully can leave behind her worries now and get back on track in life. Walpole also shared that she has no remorse and termed it a ‘moment of madness’ and opined that life is all about experiences.

    Expressing more on her feeling of shock and guilt on why Prince Harry wrote about the incident in such detail and claimed that he has brought this to her door, Sasha spoke about it at length. She said, "I was shocked. I feel like he has brought this to my door. I do not understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened in a field behind a pub."

    She adds, "It is fine, if you are not the other person involved. But if you are me, you suddenly feel your world is getting smaller. He has done this to my privacy because I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it. If this incident was not in the memoir book, then none of this would be happening."

    Revealing the explosive details of the entire incident, Sasha adds, "He started to kiss me. It was passionate, intense. We both knew. It went from a kiss on to the floor pretty quickly. It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we should not have been doing it. He was not the Prince Harry to me. It was Harry, my friend. The situation got a little out of control. It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it should not  be happening."

    ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nora Fatehi yacht party pictures: Actress celebrates her 31st birthday in Dubai-see videos RBA

    Nora Fatehi yacht party pictures: Actress celebrates her 31st birthday in Dubai-see videos

    Pathaan Box Office Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints 850 crores, breaks pre-existing records vma

    Pathaan Box Office Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints 850 crores, breaks pre-existing records

    Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details vma

    Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know the details about their elaborate wedding menu vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know details about their elaborate food menu

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi yacht party pictures: Actress celebrates her 31st birthday in Dubai-see videos RBA

    Nora Fatehi yacht party pictures: Actress celebrates her 31st birthday in Dubai-see videos

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs FCG: Resolute Odisha FC holds FC Goa to a draw; keeps playoff prospects alive-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Resolute Odisha FC holds FC Goa to a draw; keeps playoff prospects alive

    SC dismisses Rana Ayyub challenge to Ghaziabad court summons against her in PMLA case AJR

    SC dismisses Rana Ayyub challenge to Ghaziabad court summons against her in PMLA case

    Supreme Court rejects plea against Victoria Gowri's appointment as Madras High Court judge

    Supreme Court rejects pleas against Victoria Gowri's appointment as Madras High Court judge

    One of the greats in his own right - Social media hails Aaron Finch sublime career post international retirement-ayh

    'One of the greats in his own right' - Social media hails Finch's sublime career post international retirement

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon