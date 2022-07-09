Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to get to know Sara Khan better? Know the actor’s story, straight from the horse’s mouth as she gears up to launch her podcast series, revealing details of her life.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Actress Sara Khan has delivered phenomenal performances over the years in the television industry as well as in the web space. She is now all set to launch her podcast, ‘Sara ki Saari Kahani’. The pretty actress says that this podcast is her way to reveal her real self to her fans and establish a deeper connection with them. Read on for more details.

    Sara Khan, who was recently seen in the reality show Lock Upp, is on the ninth cloud as she speaks about her upcoming podcast. Talking about what inspired her to come up with the podcast, she says, "Actually, I was in a shell for a long time. And Lockupp broke that shell for me. Post Lock Upp, I'm actually quite enjoying the love and the positive response I've been receiving from my fans. I no longer worry about controversies. Once upon a time, I used to be really worried, but now I want to continue doing more work and continue to entertain my well-wishers who have loved me and made me who I am today. That's why I decided to launch 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' for my fans".

    Talking about the podcast, and what it would consist of, she says, "This podcast is one of its kind! It's like a vlog but in an audio format! Through this podcast, I'll share my life experiences with the listeners and even the minute details of my life that I may not have shared with anyone else. From funny moments to emotional moments, the podcast is designed to be a total entertainment package".

    After shooting to fame with her debut television show, Bidaai, the actress has gone on to do over twenty television shows, and recently even made her web debut with Cyanide, making her one of the most reputed actors in the industry.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
